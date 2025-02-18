Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro looked gorgeous in heavy makeup for her viral video shoot on Instagram

The famous divorcee always advised women against wearing makeup in her viral social media videos

Some beauty enthusiasts and makeup artists have commented on marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's new look

Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has decided to change her natural locs hairstyle for a more glamorous look to boost her self-confidence following her divorce.

In viral videos trending on Instagram, the ex-wife of Apostle Solomon Oduro appeared unrecognisable with heavy makeup that made her glow.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro rocks heavy makeup after divorce. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.

Charlotte Oduro looked younger than her age, thanks to the makeup artist who skillfully applied vibrant eyeshadow and pink glossy lipstick to enhance her natural features.

The preacher opted for simple, thin, perfectly shaped eyebrows and medium-length eyelashes, drawing more attention to her cheeks.

Charlotte Oduro appeared elegant with a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that was neatly tied back for a minimalist effect.

In the makeup transformation video, she wore a black maxi dress featuring a red glittering neckline.

To complete her look, Charlotte Oduro accessorised with two sets of gold necklaces, each adorned with customized pendants, which added a touch of glamour to the viral clip.

Charlotte Oduro rocks heavy makeup after divorce

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro looked flawless in heavy makeup after her husband divorced her on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sweet_zaiah stated:

"Marriage didn’t do justice to her beauty ❤️ such a beautiful woman I am happy she divorced."

ohemaa_dehye3 stated:

"Why does she still have her ring on if she is truly divorced."

wear_frimpomaa stated:

"She’s wearing Frimpomaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Africaexpressit stated:

"Once again you did your thing sis🔥🔥🔥."

gloria_nyarko_akosua stated:

"Our mummy, awww see beauty 😍😍."

v_moole_addo stated:

"So what happens to all those who stopped wearing makeup because of what she said? When you can’t afford it then you will say kelewele gives jaundice."

luxuryhomes_by_joan stated:

"She looks so much like the Nigerian actress Chioma Akpotha."

theladyking_jkv stated:

"You killed it sis ❤️❤️❤."

sparkles_jewellerygh stated:

"Sooo beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro rocks an African print dress

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro looked simple yet classy in a short-sleeved African print dress and short twist locs for a radio interview.

The celebrity mother encouraged young mothers to take good care of their children despite working assiduously to take care of them.

She encouraged parents to spend more time with their children to understand their needs and advise them accordingly.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro talks about her failed marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, who spoke about why her marriage failed.

She explained that her husband hadn't attended university. She also claimed that he called her a thief on the first day that they met in church.

Some social media users commented on marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's trending interview on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh