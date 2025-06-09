Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has claimed that the bible allows women to wear makeup in a viral video

Empress Gifty was spotted in a colourful maxi dress and glamour hairstyle with flawless makeup for her video shoot

Some religious people have reacted to Empress Gifty's claims in the comments sections on her Instagram page

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has sparked debate online after she stated that the bible permits women to wear makeup.

The host of the United Showbiz and the Ucook culinary show on United Television explained that some of the powerful women in the bible wore makeup to public events.

Empress Gifty says Ghanaian women can wear makeup because Esther wore makeup in the bible. Photo credit: @empress_gifty.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer explained in a video during her makeup transformation video referred to a biblical passage.

Empress Gifty clarified that Esther put on makeup before her appearance before King Ahasuerus.

"According to Ephesians 1:1, makeup is mentioned in the Bible. It recounts the biblical tale of King Ahasuerus ordering the imprisonment of all pure woman."

"Additionally, according to the Bible, Queen Esther took a cosmetic bath before meeting King Ahasuerus. "I mean, the Bible contained makeup."

Empress Gifty says Esther wore makeup in the bible

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Empress Gifty's viral video on Instagram.

