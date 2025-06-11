Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's pretty daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, looked gorgeous at Mamponghene's funeral on June 9, 2025

The royal Oheneba Afia Kobi Prempeh wore a custom-made black ensemble and designer shoes to the event

Some social media users have commented on Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh's stylish look on Instagram

Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, affectionately known by her stool name, Oheneba Afia Kobi Prempeh, encapsulated grace and poise as she attended the Mamponghene's funeral on June 9, 2025.

As the daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, her presence was a testament to her royal lineage.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, also called Oheneba Afia Kobi Prempeh, captivates with her natural charm at Mamponghene’s funeral. Photo credit: @asantination.

Draped in a chic short-sleeved round-neck top paired with a flowing long skirt, Dr. Caryn effortlessly merged contemporary elegance with traditional aesthetics suited for the royal occasion.

Embracing her natural beauty, she adorned her face with no makeup, showcasing her flawless skin, and crowned her look with a stylish headwrap.

Her ensemble was elevated with exquisite earrings and a distinctive black ring, while a designer handbag perfectly complemented her elegant open-toe high heels, a radiant blend of sophistication and personal flair.

Otumfuo's daughter celebrates her birthday

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh garnered attention for her gorgeous look at her private birthday celebration.

Radiating joy, she donned a playful short floral print dress that beautifully accentuated her unique curves, effortlessly displaying her vibrant dance moves.

Her hairstyle, a simple side part, framed her face beautifully, while her flawless makeup highlighted her natural allure, further enhancing her smooth complexion.

As the chief executive officer of Inhealth Medical Solutions and Ohemaa Detergents, her commanding presence was accentuated by tasteful accessories, including elegant earrings, a gleaming gold wristwatch, and stylish bracelets.

She completed her look with chic white sandals, and her ensemble was a perfect blend of sophistication and celebratory spirit.

Otumfuo's daughter slays in a kente gown

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh brought forth an air of regality at the Akwasidae durbar on Sunday, May 12, 2024, where she dazzled in a spectacular kente ensemble.

She wore an off-shoulder, full-beaded kente gown which featured a striking blue ruffle that elegantly enhanced its intricate design.

She radiated confidence and beauty with heavy makeup that showcased perfectly arched brows and glossy lips outlined with black lip liner.

The royal adorned herself with a stylish green headwrap and further embellished her outfit with gold earrings and bracelets, cementing her status as a fashion icon within her community.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi was spotted with Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown at the event.

Otumfuo's daughter talks about her upbringing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Otumfuo Osei Tutu's daughter, who spoke about her childhood in a video that went viral.

She dispelled the notion that, as the King's daughter, she should be treated like royalty and lavished with attention.

Numerous viewers of the video expressed their admiration for the young woman and her modesty.

