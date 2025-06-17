Ghanaian filmmaker Eunice Oheneba Aseidu stole the spotlight at Amakye Dede's concert with her glamorous looks

The event's host did not disappoint with her faultless makeup look and hairstyles to enhance her natural beauty

Some social media users have commented on Eunice Oheneba Aseidu's high fashion sense after her photos surfaced online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

UK-based Ghanaian filmmaker and healthcare professional, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu, has captivated audiences globally following her remarkable hosting performance at the iconic Amakye Dede's concert.

The renowned Ghanaian musician Daniel Amakye Dede, affectionately dubbed 'Iron Boy', celebrated a monumental milestone: his fiftieth anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry, with a spectacular sold-out concert in London on June 14, 2025.

UK-based Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu models in stylish gowns at Amakye Dede's concert in London. Photo credit: @eunice_oheneba_asiedu.

Source: Instagram

Eunice Oheneba Asiedu, a distinguished movie producer best known for her compelling film Once Upon a Family, which featured notable talents like Yvonne Nelson and Ghanaian politician John Dumelo, was unanimously lauded as the best-dressed celebrity on the red carpet at this star-studded affair.

Dazzling in a long-sleeved, gold glittering gown, Eunice effortlessly stole the spotlight, exuding an aura of elegance that resonated with the magnificent atmosphere of the evening.

Adorning herself with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and matching earrings valued at GH¢22,000, her beaded neckline gown further solidified her status as a prominent and affluent influencer in the entertainment sphere.

Her flawless makeup accentuated her delicate features, drawing attention to her captivating long eyelashes, while her perfectly laid frontal wig crowned her appearance as a stunning representation of contemporary African beauty.

Eunice Oheneba Aseidu rocks a gold gown

Ghanaian style influencer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu looked spectacular in a long-sleeve gown to host Amakye Dede's historic concert in London. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the photos below:

Eunice Oheneba Aseidu trends in a black gown

In another memorable moment captured through the lens of the evening, the owner of Helsam Afro Caribbean Shop in Waltham Cross, London, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu, exuded unwavering confidence as she gracefully modelled a chic black halter-neck gown that beautifully showcased her enviable curves.

As the CEO of the Eunice Asiedu Foundation, she collaborated with talented Ghanaian fashion designer Yartel GH, who crafted an exquisite ensemble that transformed her into a striking African Barbie Doll for this historic celebration.

The designer thoughtfully paired her gown with an array of accessories that elevated her look to an unforgettable red-carpet status. A stylish clutch purse completed her outfit, adding a touch of sophistication as she masterfully anchored the show.

Reflecting on the experience, Eunice remarked,

“You will hardly see me taking on hosting duties. Balancing my life as a healthcare professional and working in entertainment can be quite challenging, but last night, I truly embraced the opportunity for Iron Boy… Nana Ayekoo. It was a joy to contribute to this project from its inception to a successful sold-out show! Thank you, UK, and to everyone involved in making this event a reality. We love you!”

Check out the photos below:

Eunice Oheneba Aseidu models in a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about British-Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu, who is a style icon in Ghana.

The fashionista looked ethereal in a classy kente gown and an elegant hairdo for her photo sessions.

Some social media users have applauded the talented Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku for designing Eunice Oheneba Aseidu's stylish gown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh