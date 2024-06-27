Global site navigation

Eunice Oheneba Asiedu: British Ghanaian Film Producer Looks Stunning In Ruffled Beaded Kente Gown
by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • British Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu, who resembles Nana Akua Addo, is our style radar
  • The fashionista always trends with her stylish outfits and hairstyles for her photoshoots on Instagram
  • Some social media users have commented on her latest kente ensemble designed by Groovy Thread fashion brand in Kumasi

British Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Asiedu has gone viral after rocking a custom-made kente gown designed by a talented male fashion designer and creative director for Groovy Threads.

The style influencer, who resembles Nana Akua Addo, wore a beaded kente accentuating her perfect curvy shape.

British Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu
British Ghanaian film producer Eunice Oheneba Aseidu slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @eunice_oheneba_aseidu.
Source: Instagram

Eunice Oheneba Asiedu looked charming in a centre-parted curly ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick.

The movie producer accessorised her look with pearly earrings and round gold earrings to complete her look.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, the creative director for Groovy Thread, shared more details about the kente gown.

She wanted to get something calm and confident..so I decided to go in for orange..since orange color stands for CALM..confident and energetic..I chose that color…and I used crystal beads with Swarovski to make the dress glitter
Looking at the orange organza mesh around the bust,I pictured something like CLOUDS..or A treee with it fruit’s hanging so that’s how I got that look

Check out the photo below:

Eunice Oheneba Asiedu looks impeccable in a stylish jumpsuit

Ghanaian style influencer Eunice Oheneba Asiedu looked breathtaking in a stylish jumpsuit styled with a black blazer with billowing sleeves.

She wore a simple centre-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Eunice Ohemeba Asiedu's stunning kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Clementafreh stated:

Chai!

Abenadarkydark stated:

OBAAPA❤️❤️❤️

maame_gingam stated:

Akonoba

jeslooorrrrddd_ stated:

Mrs nie

Hertiee stated:

Congratulations sis You look beautiful #LordOfMiracles

Diamondpillargems stated:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️

Viviris stated:

Beautiful and Elegant

Mambaroyal stated:

You're beautiful ❤️

ritaoteng650 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

adanma_coocooda1 stated:

Ewuraba ankasa aaa ohemaa❤️

judithakwanzim stated:

Black is beautiful ❤️❤️

Mrsso stated:

I need your tailor's number because

afia240 stated:

Awwww so beautiful

miss_priscilla_asiedu stated:

Kente nkoaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Royalty

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ stated:

Beautiful inside and out OMG !!!

Iamderryjesch stated:

Quintessentially stunning and posh

Joselyn Dumas Empowers Women To Take Up Leadership Roles As She Rocks A Stylish Suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas went viral as she donned a fancy suit for her photoshoot.

