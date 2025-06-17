Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha, popularly called Real Warri Pikin, has flaunted her baby bump on Instagram

In the trending video, the style influencer and her family wore coordinating outfits for the announcement video

A bevvy of Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have congratulated Real Warri Pikin on Instagram

Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha, popularly called Real Warri Pikin, has flaunted her glowing baby bump in a viral video.

The Nigerian celebrity Real Warri Pikin's pregnancy announcement video has generated lots of buzz online.

Real Warri Pikin flaunts her beautiful baby bump on Instagram. Photo credit: @realwarripikin.

Source: Instagram

The Asuoha family officially broke the news on June 15, 2025, during the 2025 Father's Day celebration.

The head of Asuoha family and his son looked dapper in matching stylish jackets and trousers styled with white sneakers.

Real Warri Pikins's lovely daughters turned heads in custom-made pleated dresses that were elegantly designed with petals as they modelled in white sneakers.

The Nigerian style influencer Anita Asuoha glowed as she appeared in the video wearing an off-shoulder long bodycon dress that flaunted her baby bump.

The expectant mother couldn't stop smiling as she danced happily with her family in the trending video.

Real Warri Pikin flaunts her baby bump

Many Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities have congratulated Real Warri Pikin and her family after confirming the pregnancy rumours online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

euchariaanunobi stated:

"👏👏👏👏 This is the Lords doing indeed and it is sizzling marvellous in our sight 😍😍😍😍 Big congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😍."

alex_unusual stated:

"Congratulations to you and your family 💐💐💐💐 you look so beautiful 😍🥰."

ololadeagbede stated:

"Congratulations Anita 🎉🎉🎉🎉 So beautiful!!!."

lindaosifo stated:

"Awwww🥰🤎🎉🥰🎊🍾 massive congratulations sisto. You look sooo beautiful 🤩."

millymotsic stated:

"This is why I’m not losing weight. Any woman who gets her groove back gets pregnant 🤣🤣🤣congratulations to you all!! I’ll have a red velvet cake for you 😝🤣."

tastypotghana stated:

"Awwwwww😍😍😍first thought….. we are having a baby💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃I’m so overwhelmed with joy🥹🎉🎉🎉🎉Congratulations my woman ❤️❤️❤️. If cravings start No hesitate to call me o💃💃💃."

The Instagram video is below:

Real Warri Pikin rocks a corseted Aseobi

In other news, Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin looked exquisite in a corseted gown for her twelve wedding anniversary on April 27, 2025.

The style influencer snatched her waist in a tight corseted gown for her wedding anniversary photoshoot.

She wore heavy makeup and accessorised her look with stylish custom-made accessories that matched perfectly with the ensemble.

According to some social media users, Real Warri Pikin wore a corseted gown in April for her wedding anniversary and flaunted her baby bump in June.

Check out the photos below:

Real Warri Pikin praises DKB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about popular and talented Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, who has praised Ghanaian stand-up comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, often known as DKB.

The Nigerian comedian and on-air personality landed in Ghana on October 14, 2022, for her comedy show.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Real Warri Pikin spoke about how much she respected her Ghanaian counterpart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh