Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looked magnificent in a yellow outfit for her birthday shoot

The business development manager at Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network modelled in high heels to complete her look

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's pretty daughter, Oheneba Afia Kobi Prempeh, has commented on her photos

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has left her fans in awe after posting her birthday photos.

The founder of the Women of Valour initiative looked spectacular in a three-piece ensemble designed by Sima Brew for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah slays in a yellow outfit on her birthday. Photo credit: @thenanaaba.

The former GHOne general manager wore a white camisole and a long blazer styled with a short matching mini skirt.

Nana Aba Anamoah opted for a coiled frontal lace hairstyle from Serwaa Amihere's beauty salon to add elegance to her look.

The style influencer met expectations with her Christian Louboutin red bottom high heels as she flaunted her short red nails.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays on her birthday

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tucciivowi stated:

"What a cutie 😍💛. Happy Birthday darling sis 💛."

Baaba_ankrah stated:

"Forever young, happy birthday Nana Aba. I wish you endless happiness."

delayghana stated:

"Happy Birthday Aba 🔥."

dennisbonsu stated:

"Happy birthday Nana 🎂🎊🎊🎊🙏🏻🎁🎁🙏🏻."

Ohemaaafiakobiprempeh stated:

"Happy Birthday My Beautiful Aba."

ansahkenphotography stated:

"Happy birthday Nana ❤️."

facetalks_gh stated:

"Happy birthday God’s special baby. God remember you always for all the life changing doors you keep opening for many at every level, love you.. heart ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️."

Tracey_boakye stated:

"Ahuof3, happy Blessed Birthday 🎂. God Bless you 🙏🏿❤️."

dentaa_show stated:

"Looking good 😍 happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉."

The boy_kek stated:

"Happy birthday Nana ,keep smiling, and keep putting smiles on others face . Keep Gods grace and love all around you . Enjoy ur day 😍😍❤️❤️🙌."

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a green dress

Nana Aba Anamoah turned heads with her red sleeveless dress for her lunch date with her female friend.

The brand influencer shared a video of the beautiful setup at the plush restaurant on her Instagram page.

She looked elegant as well in a side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Serwaa Amihere's mentor accessorised her look with expensive earrings and matching bracelets for the video shoot.

Nana Aba Anamoah models in a collared dress

Nana Aba Anamoah looked elegant in a short-sleeved dress that flaunted her curves for her photoshoot.

She wore a beautiful designer Balenciaga crystal-embellished BB earrings that elevated her look for the photoshoot.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in a chic outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media star Nana Aba Anamoah, who modelled in a two-piece ensemble designed by a rapidly growing fashion designer.

She looked younger than her age with her short pixie cut hairstyle and accessorised her ensemble with a pricey designer purse.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and other famous influencers have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's look.

