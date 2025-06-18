Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian model and influencer Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, popularly called Shugatiti, suffered a hair extension fail at her private birthday party on June 17, 2025.

The curvy social media star, famous for flaunting her body in daring outfits, left her followers in awe with her stylish pantsuit at her birthday dinner.

Ghanaian model Shugatiti slays in a stylish pantsuit and frontal hairstyle at her private birthday dinner. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Shugatiti opted for a bold corporate look for her private dinner with close friends and family at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

She wore a white long-sleeve shirt and black tie styled with a sleeveless vest, blazer and matching striped pants.

The fashionista got some beauty lovers complaining about her heavy makeup, bold eye shadow colours, long eyelashes and pink glossy lips.

She made a bold statement with her front-laced ponytail hairstyle, which has become the talk of the town on social media.

Shugatiti rocks a slanted frontal ponytail hairstyle

Ghanaian model Shugatiti has disappointed her fans with her frontal lace hairstyle at her private birthday party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naa_ayorkor_moselle

Please tag the hairstylist 😮

The Instagram video is below:

Shugatiti cuts her birthday cake

Shugatiti was joined on her birthday by celebrity blogger Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, to cut her birthday cake.

The father of two, Zionfelix, looked dashing in a simple long-sleeved white shirt and khaki trousers at a private event.

The Instagram video is below:

Shugatiti attends the 2023 RTP Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 35-year-old Ghanaian model Shugatiti, who looked elegant in a pink gown at the 2023 RTP Awards.

The well-known brand influencer was listed as one of the top style influencers who attended the annual awards ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Shugatiti's attention-grabbing attire and hairstyle on Instagram.

