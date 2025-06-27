Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife and children were present at the grand durbar for King Mswati III in Kumasi on Thursday, June 26, 2025

The member Asante royal family not only honoured a fellow monarch but also set a resplendent fashion standard for all in attendance

They embodied the rich cultural heritage and modern elegance of the Asante Kingdom at the grand durbar

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, the esteemed daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a breathtaking entrance at the grand durbar held in honour of His Majesty Mswati III, the King of Eswatini.

This illustrious royal event, known as the welcome durbar, took place at the historic Manhyia Palace on June 26, 2025, under the gracious hosting of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo's daughter slays in a stylish kente gown at the grand durbar for the Eswatini King. Photo credit: @manhyiapalace.

Asantehene Otumfuo arrives in style

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived at the royal gathering in beautiful regalia and original gold accessories to portray the rich culture and traditions of the Asanti Kingdom.

The occasion was a splendid gathering marked by the presence of distinguished personalities, including the regal Queen of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III; the elegant Lady Julia, wife of the Asantehene; prominent Paramount Asante traditional rulers; Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene; and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, among others.

Lady Julia looks regal in a Kente outfit

Lady Julia captivated attendees in a vibrant two-piece kente ensemble that exuded grace and sophistication, featuring a three-quarter-sleeved top paired with a flowing long skirt.

Her radiant beauty was accentuated by flawless makeup and an elegantly styled ponytail, beautifully complemented by an array of unique jewellery pieces that added just the right amount of shimmer.

Otumfuo's daughter models in stylish Kente

In a beautiful display of fashion prowess, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem enchanted fashion enthusiasts with her custom-made kente gown, featuring a Queen Anne neckline that perfectly highlighted her remarkable personality.

Exuding confidence and poise, she chose to showcase her natural beauty with a bare and radiant complexion, adorned only by a refined gold necklace, exquisite gold earrings, and matching bracelets that harmonised beautifully with her ensemble.

Her long, braided hairstyle was meticulously styled, neatly tied at her back, enhancing her regal presence.

Adding to the family’s impressive display, Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, looked dashing in a vibrant kente wrap, exuding an air of sophistication. He completed his look with an eye-catching gold watch that underscored his status within this illustrious gathering.

Otumfuo exchanges pleasantries with his friend, King Mswati III

King Mswati III looked overly excited as he greeted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the historic event.

He paid homage to the culture of the Ashanti Kingdom as he paused during the handshake while the drums played.

Otumfuo's daughter rocks expensive Prada heels

