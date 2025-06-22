Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, made a bold fashion statement at her brother's graduation

She wore a designer outfit at Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram

On June 21, 2025, the spotlight shone brightly on Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, the daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as she made a striking entrance at her brother Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's graduation ceremony.

The event, a celebration of academic achievement, was graced with her regal presence, which was accentuated by a chic Tommy Hilfiger women's long-sleeved collared twofer shift mini dress, seamlessly complementing her skin tone and exuding sophistication.

Otumfuo’s daughter, Nana Afia Kobi, slays in a GH¢ 15,000 Prada platform sandals and gold anklets. Photo credit: @thepalaceview.

Nana Afia Kobi’s hair was styled in long, voluminous curly African braids that cascaded elegantly down her back, framing her radiant smile as she warmly greeted guests and exchanged pleasantries with everyone around.

Her fashion statement was further elevated by her stunning Prada platform sandals, valued at an impressive GH¢ 15,000, paired with delicate gold anklets that caught the light with every step she took, impressing fashion enthusiasts in attendance.

Accompanying her was a young lady who exuded style in a crisp white blazer paired with black pants, complete with exquisite earrings that added a touch of glamour to her look.

A video circulating on social media captured delightful moments of Nana Afia Kobi engaging with guests while sharing an emotional embrace with her brother, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the star of the day.

In a brief yet heartfelt interview, Nana Afia Kobi articulated her pride and joy, stating that she was proud of her brother, which reflected the close-knit familial support that characterises their bond.

Her graceful presence at the ceremony received widespread acclaim from netizens, who praised her humility and the values exemplified by the royal family.

Otumfuo attends his son's graduation

The day was made even more special with the presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who arrived at the graduation radiating joy and pride in his young son.

As he interacted with the school authorities, he was warmly welcomed, and shortly thereafter, he and his wife were escorted into the auditorium, where they took their seats among notable dignitaries, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The atmosphere was electric as Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie made a grand entrance in a luxurious Rolls-Royce, turning heads and drawing attention.

As the celebration unfolded, the cameras captured the poignant moment when the graduate mingled with his classmates, posing for pictures that would forever immortalise this significant milestone in his academic journey.

Otumfuo's son gains admission to a US school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who received his diploma from DPS International on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

According to reports, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie plans to continue his education at Wesleyan University in the United States in order to pursue a career in astronomy.

His fans are thrilled about Kyeretwie's graduation and the news that he has been accepted to a US institution.

