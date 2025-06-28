Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, and the Eswatini Princess had a great time at the royal banquet

The royals showed off their dance moves at the Manhyia banquet, which was held on Friday, June 28, 2025

Some social media users have commented on the lovely videos that bloggers posted on Instagram

The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi transformed into a vibrant tableau of African heritage and unity on the evening of Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, graciously hosted the esteemed King Mswati III, the absolute monarch of Eswatini, at an opulent grand banquet that celebrated cultural ties and diplomatic relations.

Eswatini Princess and Otumfuo's son show off their dance at the Manhyia banquet. Photo credit: @asantenation.

This regal gathering, steeped in rich cultural traditions, was not just a social event but a significant milestone in high-level traditional diplomacy between two of Africa's most revered monarchies.

King Mswati III’s private visit to Ghana was an opportunity for meaningful dialogues aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties while deepening cultural exchanges that have, for centuries, characterised interactions between the two kingdoms.

Otumfuo and King Mswati III hit the dance floor

Each royal figure brought their unique flair to the evening, with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and King Mswati III donning impeccably tailored suits that exuded elegance and sophistication.

Lady Julia captivated attendees in a flawless lace gown that masterfully blended modern fashion with traditional Ghanaian artistry.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati laMagongo shone brightly in a flamboyant long-sleeve designer ensemble adorned with a colourful kente shawl, a symbol of her rich heritage.

The elegant wives of the monarchs sported matching ponytail hairstyles and exquisite, eye-catching accessories that completed their regal looks, further elevating the atmosphere of the evening.

This historic meeting of two distinguished African leaders carries immense symbolic significance, as the Asante Kingdom, with its centuries-old heritage and sophisticated system of governance, aligns with the Kingdom of Eswatini, renowned for its vibrant cultural festivals and deep-rooted monarchical traditions.

The gathering at Manhyia Palace not only celebrated their respective legacies but also underlined a shared dedication to upholding and projecting authentic African leadership and values on a global platform.

Otumfuo's son and Eswatini Princess exchange pleasantries

The highlight of the event was captured in a delightful video that quickly went viral, showcasing Otumfuo's handsome young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, engaging in a spirited dance with one of the princesses of Eswatini.

Oheneba looked dapper in a luxurious black designer suit paired with a crisp white long-sleeve shirt, accentuated by polished black shoes that added to his charming appearance.

The Eswatini princess made a remarkable impression in a striking black halterneck gown that flowed gracefully to the floor, her elegant centre-parted hairstyle framing her face beautifully and enhancing her radiant presence.

Otumfuo's daughter looks regal in a kente gown

Adding to the enchanting display of royal allure was Otumfuo's beautiful daughter, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem, who looked ethereal in a sleeveless corseted kente gown that highlighted her graceful curves.

With a calm demeanour, she carried herself with poise, showcasing her custom-made outfit along with exquisite designer shoes, as she accompanied her brother on the dance floor.

King Mswati III gives $1000 to KNUST students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about His Majesty King Mswati III, who gave E17,800 (USD 1,000) to a group of emaSwati students.

King Mswati III paid a surprise visit to some students from his country who are currently studying at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Some social media users have applauded the King and his beautiful wife for their kind gestures on Instagram.

