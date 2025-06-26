At the grand durbar of Asante chiefs in honour of King Mswati III of Eswatini, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini met the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The firstborn daughter of the Eswatini King joined her family to pay homage to the Asantehene at the durbar

Her profound privileged moments as the Asantehene, taking time to talk to her, have garnered traction online

The firstborn of King Mswati III, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, has garnered significant traction on social media after her presence at a recent durbar in Kumasi.

The durbar held on June 26, 2025, was a royal gathering of chiefs organised by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to honour the Ngwenyama of Eswatini.

Royal leaders from several Asante provinces, including Ejisuhemaa, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, Offisomanhene Nana Dwamena Akenten II and his wife, and Essumegyahene Odeneho Nana Okyere Kusi, who is revered as the head of all Akans, were present at the durbar.

The Ngwenyama of Eswatini, who arrived in Ghana on June 24 for a four-day visit to the Asante Kingdom aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations, was honoured at the durbar.

The king's family, comprising his wife, Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo and his eldest child, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, took turns to exchange pleasantries with the Otumfuo and the people of the Ashanti region.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh the 37-year-old princess who was formerly Eswatini's Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, walked gracefully and bowed before the Asantehene.

She had a miniature Ghana flag in her hand while flaunting her Swazi pride from her hairstyle to her outfit.

The Otumfuo took time to talk to the Eswatini king's daughter, unlike most of his other guests.

Princess Sikhanyiso's privileged moments intrigue many fans who have been tuned into the typical Asante pomp and pageantry since the Eswatini entourage arrived in Ghana.

Princess Sikhanyiso's meeting with Otumfuo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Felix Darlinton

This princes alone took how many hours ade3n op3 Otumfuo ba no bi anaa?🤣🤣

Joka Simons

otumfuor wants the first girl for the son. see the way he took time to interview her😅😅😅

user5956268112044

There is a big difference bn a King and a paramount chief ... hmmmmm. Dormahene ko s3 wai

Kojo Success

By then, Otumfo) was like "Obaa f33f3, wadi nfie sen? Na waware anaa? I have a son who is just like your age 😂😂😂😂

Alh Bello

African culture is Rich and powerful, Rooted in excellence. I’m more in interested in Ghananian culture

Odeneho Brapanin Kofi opoku

The second person was telling otumfour she need Asante man to date

Eddy K

How the second person knelt means a lot. She wish she was an Asante... Dormaa dikro agyemang badu akoma ate 😂😂😂

Benjustice

why is it that the man went back quickly but the lady kept long like that?

King Mswati's kids bow to Asantehemaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III's kids had been sighted paying homage to the Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Konadu III.

The group, which appears to be a fraction of the actual number, took turns to pay homage to the Asantehene.

Each of them knelt and bowed to the majestic queenmother, who was flanked by a host of her queens and royal servants.

