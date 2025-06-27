Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a durbar held for Eswatini King Mswati III, offered him two special gifts

The Ngwenyama also got to taste Otumfuo's palm wine, specially tapped by the chief in charge of the Asante's palm wine

King Mswati III's profound reaction after getting a sip of the palm wine has garnered traction online

King Mswati III tasted Otumfuo's specially tapped palm wine for the first time during the durbar held for him on June 26, 2025.

A video of him tasting the traditionally revered drink of the Asantes has gained significant traction online.

The Ngwenyama, who has been on a familiarisation visit to the Asante Kingdom, was seated with his wife when the Asantes presented the drink.

As custom demands, the host must first taste the drink before his guest. Otumfuo's chief poured himself a clabash, drank and passed the wine to his other men.

The act is to inspire trust and prove that the drink is safe for consumption.

Palm wine is special to the Asante culture.. The Otumfuo even has a special chief in charge of the wine.

Which gifts did Otumfuo give King Mswati III?

The presents included what were called the “Tontonsansan” gift and a “Unity Staff”.

The first gift, which was unveiled, was a crafted communication tool decorated with cowries, which represent sustainability and prosperity.

It recognises the mouthpiece and engagement of Asante and the Eswatini people, serving as the mode of communication between the two Kingdoms and their members.

The unity staff features a centre medallion featuring a hawk and a lion. The hawk represents the Oyoko clan and the Asantehene symbolising vigilance, clarity of vision and nobility, while the lion represents the Ngwenyama of Eswatini, symbolising courage, majesty and strength.

King Mswati III's reception at Otumfuo's durbar stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Richie Baffour remarked:

Lovely. King Mswati lll indeed you are one of our own

Nana Adepaa Krobia Sika noted:

Wooow beautiful Culture 😍 Asanti y3 Oman💛💚🖤💛💚🖤

Abena Owusu

Next year King Mswati and his people are relocating to Kumasi. We need to start making arrangements for them in terms of housing and other accommodations. This receptions for him is indeed welcoming and beautiful. He’s having fun, learning and has a lot to tell his people back home when he returns. They’re surely coming back soon.

King Mswati's wife stares hard during libation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III's wife gave a hard stare as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's delegation poured libation during their arrival.

Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo was fascinated as she watched the traditional leaders carry out their cultural practice.

Footage of King Mswati III's wife's reaction to the libation-pouring practice at the airport gained massive traction on social media.

