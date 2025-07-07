Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Ogyaba's goddaughter, took style inspiration from Davido's wife for her twenty-first birthday party

Ohemaa Dynamite looked exquisite in a Yoruba-inspired outfit as her second look for her viral event

Some social media users have commented on Ogyaba's goddaughter's high fashion sense on Instagram

Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has impressed many fashionistas with her sartorial selection for her twenty-first birthday photoshoot.

The style influencer wore two breathtaking outfits for her lavish event, which has gone viral on Instagram.

Ogyaba's goddaughter honours chef Chioma as she takes style inspiration from her engagement look. Photo credits: @bellanaija and @hiz_sarpomaah

Ohemaa Dynamite recreates Chioma's engagement dress

Prophet Ogyaba's goddaughter mesmerised Ghanaians as she channelled Chef Chioma Adeleke at her birthday party.

She wore a red mini corset dress that highlighted her curves as she showed off her beautiful dance moves.

Ogyaba's goddaughter's fashion designer used unique red beads to design the billowing sleeves to match perfectly with her handmade beads.

The fashionista held a black Igbo bridal horse tail to cement her status as a wealthy heiress in the viral video.

Berlyndagh stated:

"She ate the look ❤️ but this is for traditional marriage tho not for birthday."

Ms. Denora stated:

"Is she like part Nigerian?."

bli_s_l stated:

"Ghanaians like copying too much , copying the dress is ok but the dance ?? We should love our own culture."

Nanaminka stated:

"Me dieer me yare oo😂😂😂😂😂."

obi_adepa_papabi stated:

"She looks very good paaaa."

Ohemaa Dynamite rocks a white beaded gown

The style influencer consulted Kumasi-based makeup artist Barima Makeup Artistry for her birthday glam.

In the viral video, she smiled beautifully while rocking a beautiful frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

She wore a deep plunge neckline white beaded dress that clung to her body as she twirled in the transformational video.

Ohemaa Dynamite inspired 2025 brides with her white floor-sweeping veil with beading hemline as she played the piano to celebrate her birthday.

Davido's wife slays on her wedding day

Nigerian chef Chioma Adeleke, who is of Igbo descent, used her wedding attire to highlight the elegance and style of her Eastern heartland heritage in Owerri, Imo State.

She raised the bar for fashion with her white and red minidress, which was styled by creative director Sandra Tubobereni and created by renowned Nigerian fashion house TUBO.

Nigerian musician Davido's wife wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle styled with a beautiful fascinator to accessorise her look.

Chef Chioma complemented her look with custom-made native sandals that matched perfectly with her bridal look.

Ohemaa Dynamite models in a green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, who wore a stylish corseted green dress for her pre-birthday party.

The tertiary student gifted her close friends expensive presents during the lavish event, which trended on TikTok.

Some social media users have commended Ohemaa Dynamite for appreciating her friends in the viral video.

