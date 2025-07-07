Ohemaa Dynamite, the goddaughter of Prophet Ogyaba, marked her 21st birthday with a strange-looking cake

This comes after rumours went rife that she was part of a secret society behind her flashy lifestyle

A video of her cutting the cake with her godfather, Prophet Ogyaba, has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian socialite Ohemaa Dynamite has courted attention online after scenes from her lavish 21st birthday party surfaced on social media. The viral sensation was captured cutting a strange-looking cake at the party with her godfather, Prophet Ogyaba, the founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry.

Prophet Ogyaba and her goddaughter Ohemaa Dynamite cutting her 21st birthday cake. Photo source: GistAfrique, Sandicakes

Source: TikTok

The cake was moulded in the form of a strange eye. The 'eye-cake' featuring a blue iris and a dark pupil was served on a dark slate with the inscription "She survived."

At the party, the 21-year-old celebrant was seen in a regal bridal gown with a few of her friends and loved ones.

Ohemaa Dynamite looked joyful as her godfather, Prophet Ogyaba, and others joined her to cut her 21st birthday cake.

The celebrant's birthday moments come days after rumours of her affiliation with an infamous secret society, which is behind her flashy lifestyle.

The rumours suggested that the perverted secret society, founded by very powerful women who pawned young girls to rich men, had fallen out with Ohemaa Dynamite, forcing it to punish her by releasing her sultry video.

While Ohemaa Dynamite has vehemently denied the reports. However, the strange-looking cake and its inscription have refuelled the rumours as netizens continue to obsess over her wealth and lifestyle.

Ohemaa Dynamite's birthday stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they drooled over Ohemaa Dynamite's cake and her moments with Ogyaba.

Omanakua said:

"The thing is given mame water under sea paa vibes oo aden mu fii underwater anaaa eiiiiii boi."

Big Minaj🌸🤍🍄 wrote:

"This is a secret wedding portraying as a birthday party 😂😂😂😂."

Nana Akua Asantewaa shared:

"For those of us who have a lot to say but the fear of God is the beginning of our wisdom let’s gather here 😂."

Queen👑👸 noted:

"90% of the ladies under the comments section wish to be her but jealousy will not allow them to say so, may God forgive us 🙏."

Dee remarked:

"Birthday mu secret wedding."

_msjanelle quizzed:

"Birthday nsu you are wearing wedding dress eiiii?

Bratz asked:

"Is it a wedding or birthday party 🤣 I saw a video of her in a Nigerian bridal attire dancing and now this."

Ohemaa Dynamite rubbishes affair with Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Dynamite addressed her alleged secret romance with Prophet Ogyaba.

The popular TikToker expressed support for the prophet, whom she considered her uncle, amid his cheating scandal.

Prophet Ogyaba has courted controversy after admitting to having an affair with his disgruntled mistress, Cassie.

Source: YEN.com.gh