Ohemaa Dynamite, a viral sensation known to be Prophet Ogaba's goddaughter, has opened up as rumours about her source of wealth linger

The widespread rumours indicate that the 21-year-old sensation is allegedly a member of a secret society that engages in sinister ways to make money

Dynamite, who recently threw a lavish party to celebrate her birthday party has reacted to the claims

Ohemaa Dynamite, who many have come to know as Prophet Ogyaba's goddaughter, has reacted to the trending rumours about her affiliation with an infamous secret society which is behind her flashy lifestyle.

Prophet Ogyaba's 'daughter', Ohemaa Dynamite, rubbishes rumours about her source of wealth and flashy lifestyle. Photo source: TherichestDbee

Source: TikTok

Reports indicate that the perverted secret society was founded by very powerful women who pawn young girls to rich men.

A huge frenzy about Ohemaa Dynamite began when claims that a sultry video of her had been leaked to the media following a misunderstanding between her and the society.

According to Trouble Carlos, who is illegally distributing the said video via his YouTube channel, Ohemaa Dynamite was captured naked.

The controversial social media blogger also claims that Ohemaa Dynamite was heard using the phrase "I love sisterhood" multiple times in the video.

He added that Ohemaa Dynamite was allegedly part of an infamous East Legon secret society, which many online personalities living flashy lifestyles are believed to be tied to.

Ohemaa Dynamite has vehemently denied the trending claims about her flashy lifestyle.

She opened up about the issue after a fan empathised with her unfortunate situation.

Replying to the fan comment on TikTok, Ohemaa Dynamite, who maintains that she's unfazed about the trending rumours, said,

"Sad?? Girl, are you fr?😂Why be worried when I am not the one eyyy. Sisterrr, forget them? Even if I was the one, what hasn’t been done before? Should I die?😂Abeg leave them…I know my body, and so I am not even texting anyone on whatever channel to take it down. I said what I said.#peace&love🙏🏻"

What are netizens saying about Ohemaa Dynamite?

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ohemaa Dynamite's rumours.

janilovenaa🌀 said:

The video is serious hmm. I still don’t believe is her

It me😎 wrote:

This mean we should not envy anyone because we don’t know their source of income 😪

Nananom remarked:

It’s a lie no sisterhood biaa they are diverting our mind is Ogyaba who Dey sponsor

shebaby664 commented:

At the age of 21 already in this cult eiii so Ogyaba couldn’t see it or he is also part😂 aermooo

Yhaalhast😇 shared:

Girls in the comments section mocking her are you guys okay, if yours haven’t been public it doesn’t mean you are innocent, what if is not her . Pray nobody done something like this to you or your family member, I’m so disappointed in about the comments 😏😏

user615173799395 noted:

never envy life someone is leaving here cuz the disgrace that comes with it .....she said in the video I love sisterhood n 360 3times more like initiation

Ohemaa Dynamyte addresses alleged affair with Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Dynamyte, in a social media post, addressed her alleged secret romantic relationship with Prophet Ogyaba.

The popular TikToker expressed support for the prophet, whom she considered her uncle, amid his cheating scandal.

Prophet Ogyaba courted controversy after admitting to having a secret affair with his disgruntled mistress Lady Cassie.

Source: YEN.com.gh