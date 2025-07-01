Prophet Dr. Emma Boakye Ogyaba's mentee, Ohemaa Dynamite, looked terrific in elegant outfits for her 21st birthday party

The beautiful and intelligent tertiary student invited her close friends and relatives to the lavish event

Some social media users have commented on Ohemaa Dynamite's beautiful photos and videos on Instagram

In a dazzling display of elegance and style, Ohemaa Dynamite, the beloved mentee of Prophet Dr. Emma Boakye Ogyaba, has redefined the essence of a birthday party with her extravagant 21st celebration.

The private event, adorned with a captivating pink theme, was an exclusive gathering of her closest friends, creating a private yet festive atmosphere.

Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, slays in a stylish dress for her 21st birthday party. Photo credit: @i_am_dbee.

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Dynamite celebrates her 21st birthday

Ohemaa Dynamite looked spectacular in a stylish short green corseted dress, embellished with delicate petal appliqués.

She effortlessly showcased her toned legs, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion. Her centre-parted, brightly colored hairstyle perfectly complemented her bold makeup, which included heavily accented eyes and glossy brown lips.

As she mingled among her guests, she gracefully distributed carefully curated gifts, embodying the spirit of thoughtfulness and generosity.

Elevating her ensemble, Ohemaa stepped out in striking black open-toe high heels, artfully designed with butterfly motifs that added a whimsical flair to her look.

Her captivating presence was further enhanced by her long acrylic nails, which she proudly displayed in captivating clips shared on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Baaba Yanney stated:

"No wonder you are beautiful🥰🥰June born ampa."

Aboriba stated:

"Your dress is really pretty, like girl, even if the dress isn’t nice, as soon as you put it on, you always make it look nice."

Baby Girl stated:

"Gurlllllll you ateeeee💕 and in advance 😘💃 The sound was just right 😭."

Crystal Empress stated:

"My baby looking pretty as always."

Rich stated:

"In Advance Ohemaa🎉🎊❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Ohemaa Dynamite rocks a blue dress

Prophet Ogyaba's goddaughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, graced her pre-birthday Thanksgiving service in a breathtaking blue one-shoulder dress adorned with playful tassels, paired with chic spiral high heels.

The short, wavy hairstyle she sported added a playful bounce, while her flawless makeup accentuated her features.

Completing her glamorous appearance, she carried a heart-shaped clutch purse, a stylish accessory fitting the event.

The TikTok video is below:

Prophet Ogyaba prays for Ohemaa Dynamite

The festivities were graced with an extra touch of divine blessing as Prophet Ogyaba personally acknowledged his goddaughter, showering her with well-wishes and heartfelt admiration.

Dressed impeccably in a luxurious long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers, complemented by his signature sunglasses, the esteemed prophet looked every bit the distinguished figure he is.

Displaying her effortless flair for style, Ohemaa Dynamite also showcased a chic yet laid-back look in a stylish blue and white maxi dress, elegantly proving her status as the stylish goddaughter of a well-known preacher. With each detail reflecting her vibrant personality, Ohemaa's 21st birthday party was not just a celebration, but a memorable showcase of youth, fashion, and familial love.

The TikTok video is below:

Ohemaa Dynamite trends at 2025 TGMAs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Dynamite, who let off her inner Cardi B at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Fashion enthusiasts were pleased by the young influencer's first appearance on the red carpet event.

Several social media users applauded Ohemaa Dynamite's glam team for making her stand out at the star-studded awards ceremony.

