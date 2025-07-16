A five-year-old child model has captured attention after she wore 16-inch high heels for a video shoot

Ghanaian model Adepa Boateng confidently won over many with her modelling skills in the video

Social media users have praised her proud parents for allowing their child to train and model at events

Young Ghanaian model Adepa A Boateng has caused a stir after her latest accomplishment in the fashion industry.

The award-winning model has proved that she is the next top model in Ghana after she was seen strutting in high heels.

Young Ghanaian model Adepa Boateng rocks 16-inch high heels for her training session.

5-year-old model rocks 16-inch heels

Adorable young model Adepa confidently stole the spotlight as she catwalked majestically in 16-inch high heels.

At her age, the runway model has graced different events across the country and expertly showcased her modelling skills in the viral video, which has generated controversy on Instagram.

Young model Adepa looked gorgeous in a black tan top and denim shorts and wore her natural short braids hairstyle as she smiled for the cameras.

Reactions to 5-year-old Ghanaian model

Some social media users praised Ghanaian modelling prodigy Adepa's parents for allowing her to pursue her dreams while schooling, while others were less than impressed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

She_hearts_coffee stated:

"Why couldn’t she practice in a pair of sweatpants? The shorts and heels are way too grown-up."

kayglam. Beauties stated:

"My feet would’ve wobbled outta those heels 🔥🔥 she’s amazing."

established_in_84 stated:

"MODEL IN THE MAKING!!!!😍 She’s Good."

colour.me_wild stated:

"I should be ashamed of myself 😭."

Mieshared stated:

"Nope, and that's fine, she aspires to be a model.. but she definitely doesn’t have to practice in heels and daisy dukes lol."

scotian_oreo stated:

"When did they start making baby heels!?! The amount of peds sitting behind a desk right now watching this doing u know what.. smh."

honeybeebunz stated:

"She was born with it, talent, she's going to rep them Paris Runways because I see a high-paid future model."

