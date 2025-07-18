Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has wowed Ghanaians with her simple recipe on how to prepare Ghana Jollof in a viral video

The famous style influencer was seen in a custom-made kente gown aa nd beautiful braids hairstyle

Some social media users have applauded Hilda Baci for her exceptional culinary skills in a trending video

Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Effiong Bassey, affectionately known as Hilda Baci, has taken the Ghanaian fashion and culinary scene by storm with her latest food tutorial.

Decked out in an exquisite spaghetti strap kente gown that elegantly accentuated her curves for the video shoot.

Jackie Appiah reacts as Hilda Baci prepares Jollof rice like a pro in a viral video. Photo credit: @hildabaci.

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci slays in a kente gown

Award-winning chef Hilda has mesmerised her audience and some Ghanaian chefs with both her fashion and culinary prowess.

Her long, flowing African braids cascaded gracefully over her shoulders, adding a touch of traditional beauty to her modern style.

As she deftly handled vibrant, non-stick saucepans on the electric stove, her long, meticulously manicured acrylic nails caught the light, showcasing her flair for detail.

Hilda’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, harmonising perfectly with her skin tone as she radiated warmth and charm for the camera.

The Instagram photos are below:

Hilda Baci shows Ghanaians how to prepare jollof

In this captivating video, Hilda shared her expert recipe for Ghanaian Jollof rice, guiding her viewers through each step of the process.

She started by adding her carefully washed goat meat into the pot, combined with a medley of aromatic spices that filled the air with tantalising scents.

Next, she blended a colourful assortment of peppers, onions, and fresh herbs, introducing this vibrant mixture to the simmering meat.

With a graceful stir, she allowed the dish to cook while preparing for the next steps. Fresh tomatoes, fragrant herbs, onions, and peppers were drizzled with olive oil and placed in a baking pan before being nestled into her preheated oven.

Meanwhile, she seasoned her washed chicken with leftover puree, readying it for the oven as well.

After blending the roasted vegetables into a smooth mix, Hilda began to craft the foundational elements of her Jollof.

In a sizzling hot pan, she fried the tender goat meat until golden brown, then removed it to allow minced onions to caramelise in the flavorful oil.

Tomato paste and the blended vegetable mixture were added, creating an aromatic base, before she skillfully folded in the rice, allowing it to absorb the rich flavours.

As a finale, Hilda prepared a Ghanaian salad to accompany the feast, presenting her team members with a beautifully plated serving of her delicious Jollof rice that was as pleasing to the eye as it was to the palate.

The Instagram video is below:

Hilda Baci prepares kelewele

In a separate, delightful video, Hilda Baci, who previously secured a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, showcased her culinary talent once again by creating the renowned Ghanaian delicacy, kelewele.

As she cooked, Hilda immersed herself in the vibrant rhythms of Praye’s 2012 hit song "Shody," bringing an extra layer of joy to her culinary experience.

With meticulous care, she demonstrated the steps for preparing the perfect spice mixture to coat the sliced plantains before frying them to golden perfection.

The final touch was a beautiful garnish of peeled groundnuts, served alongside a flavorful sauce that perfectly complemented the sweet, spicy kelewele.

Through each dish, Hilda Baci exemplifies not just the art of cooking but the celebration of culture and creativity in the kitchen.

The Instagram video is below:

Hilda Baci speaks fluent Twi in a video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hilda Baci, who has wowed her Ghanaian fans as she spoke Twi in a viral video.

The award-winning Nigerian chef showed her followers a detailed step-by-step process of preparing fufu and goat light soup.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to share their honest opinions after they watched the video on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh