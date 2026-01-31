Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has recently captured public attention for two remarkable achievements.

She shared beautiful photographs of these milestones on her official Instagram page, showcasing both her diplomatic success and her representation of Ghanaian culture.

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, rocks a gown by Meg'Signature Margaret Adjei to meet King Charles III after her swearing-in by President John Mahama.Photo credit: @ghanainuk

Sabah Zita Benson meets King Charles III

On a momentous occasion, Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III at the prestigious St James’s Palace.

This event not only underscored the enduring bilateral relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom but also marked a significant milestone in history, celebrating Ghana’s appointment of its first female High Commissioner to the UK since the country gained independence in 1957.

Notably, Sabah Zita Benson is the first High Commissioner to be received by the King at St James’s Palace since 1910, with the previous presentation occurring under the reign of King Edward VII.

This unprecedented visit signifies a new chapter in diplomatic relations and the elevation of women's roles in leadership.

Sabah Zita Benson's kente gown by Meg'signare trends

During this historic meeting, Her Excellency made a deliberate choice to honour her heritage by wearing a striking gown crafted by Margaret Adjei, the chief executive of Meg'signature, a renowned Ghanaian fashion brand.

The gown, made from vibrant kente cloth, is not only visually captivating but serves as a powerful symbol of Ghana’s rich culture.

Intricately designed with beads in the shape of the black star of Ghana, it tells a story of identity and pride without uttering a word.

The gown's off-shoulder style, paired with elegant gold jewellery, accentuated her poised demeanour as she posed for photographs, embodying the essence of a global style icon.

The intricate details and vibrant colours of her attire sparked widespread conversations online, highlighting the intersection of culture and diplomacy.

"This is gorgeous. I just came across this picture, and I was impressed by the sheer intentionality of the outfit!! According to the story, this is what Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, H.E Sabah Zita Benson, wore to present her credentials to the King of England, King Charles …. Do you see how beautiful the Ghana flag looks on her? Simply stunning. Madam High Commissioner, so far, you are making Ghana really proud. Keep soaring."

Sabah Zita Benson's swearing-in kente goes global

Following her historic swearing-in, Sabah Zita Benson has become a source of inspiration as Ghana’s first female High Commissioner to the UK.

Appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, she has demonstrated exceptional diplomacy and sophistication, raising the profile of Ghana on the international stage.

On this momentous occasion, the distinguished lawyer and diplomat showcased her heritage not only through her exquisite gown by Meg’signature clothing brand but also through her neatly braided hairstyle, further emphasising her commitment to representing Ghanaian culture.

Zita Benson gets a new appointment

