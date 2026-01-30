Michael Osei, a Ghanaian man, shared why he had long supported NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, citing personal experiences that earned his loyalty and trust

According to him, the multi-story building in Taifa where he lives was built by Kennedy Agyapong, with residents only required to maintain it, paying no rent for years

Michael urged delegates to back Kennedy in the January 31, 2026, primaries, emphasising how the politician’s generosity inspired unwavering support from locals

Michael Osei, a resident of Taifa in Burkina, has shared why he is a steadfast supporter of NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

His story has captured attention online, especially after a video he posted explaining his unique living situation went viral.

According to Michael, the building he calls home, a multi-story structure in Taifa, is provided entirely by Kennedy Agyapong. Residents are only required to maintain the property, with no rent payments expected for years.

Generosity of Kennedy Agyapong Inspires Support

Speaking to the camera, Michael, who runs a small business at Circle, expressed gratitude for the arrangement:

"Where I live, Kennedy built this building for us and left it for us to stay in. We do not pay rent. We live here for free," he said, highlighting the impact of the gesture on his daily life.

The man further emphasised his support ahead of the NPP primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026. He urged delegates to consider the generosity and character of Kennedy Agyapong when casting their votes, insisting that such acts of kindness reflect the kind of leadership needed in the country.

The story has quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing admiration for both the resident’s honesty and the politician’s philanthropic approach. Observers note that initiatives like these, where public figures assist citizens directly, continue to inspire local communities and spark discussions about leadership and social responsibility.

As the primaries approach, Michael Osei’s testimony underscores the connection between individual acts of generosity and political support, reminding voters of the human side of politics and the tangible difference leaders can make in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

NPP's Kennedy receives presidential prophecy

In a related development, Popular Ghanaian prophet and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has stirred attention online with a new prophecy regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP's) flagbearer race.

In an Instagram post on January 15, 2026, @prophetbernardelbernard detailed a dream he felt compelled to share with the public. According to the man of God, the vision was vivid and spiritually weighty.

He wrote:

"THE VISION OF THE 5TH FLAGBEARER OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.

I found myself in a profound conversation with the Holy Spirit, surrounded by the host of heaven. The atmosphere was sacred and filled with anticipation, as if the future was unfolding before me. As the discussion continued, the Holy Spirit directed my attention to an angel nearby. The angel said, ‘Follow me, and I will show you what is to come.’ "

"I followed immediately. Then the angel declared, ‘A new era is about to begin in the New Patriotic Party. This season will not be led by the usual power centres but by young people and grassroots members. Those who appear unlikely or overlooked will suddenly rise and take centre stage. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the fifth flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. The political order is shifting, and what is coming will surprise those who rely only on logic and tradition. Unexpected instruments will usher in a new chapter.’"

The much-anticipated NPP flagbearship election is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026.

Dr Bawumia jabs Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Former Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to recent attacks on his credibility by fellow aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Ashanti Region recently, Dr Bawumia, who was the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, said his opponents have devised a deliberate strategy to attack his personality and malign his integrity as the flagbearer race draws closer.

The former Vice President further said it has become obvious that he is winning the NPP flagbearer race and that his rivals have resorted to personal attacks to tarnish his image in the eyes of delegates.

