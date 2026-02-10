Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa and Nana Akua Addo have been spotted in similar stylish outfits for their photoshoot.

The fashion moguls have unofficially started a style battle as fans compare the best looks between the gorgeous celebrities.

Serwaa Amihere’s Sister Competes with Nana Akua Addo in a White Corset Top and a Classy Skirt

Maame Gyamfua models in stylish outfit

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, has turned heads with her new look by another fashion designer for her latest photoshoot.

The founder of OH My Hair and the Office & Co clothing brand looked flawless in a white corset top and a classy skirt, which flaunted her tiny waist.

The talented hairstylist wore a long-centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup, which made her fair skin glow.

She posed inside her plush new building, where her reflection could be seen in the stylish wall mirror, adding some uniqueness to her look.

