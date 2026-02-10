Serwaa Amihere’s Sister Competes with Nana Akua Addo in a White Corset Top and a Classy Skirt
Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa and Nana Akua Addo have been spotted in similar stylish outfits for their photoshoot.
The fashion moguls have unofficially started a style battle as fans compare the best looks between the gorgeous celebrities.
Maame Gyamfua models in stylish outfit
Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, has turned heads with her new look by another fashion designer for her latest photoshoot.
The founder of OH My Hair and the Office & Co clothing brand looked flawless in a white corset top and a classy skirt, which flaunted her tiny waist.
The talented hairstylist wore a long-centre-parted straight hairstyle and heavy makeup, which made her fair skin glow.
She posed inside her plush new building, where her reflection could be seen in the stylish wall mirror, adding some uniqueness to her look.
The Instagram photos are below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh