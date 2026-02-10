Roselyn Ngissah Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Short Black Dress for Birthday Shoot

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has taken over social media with stunning photos from her birthday shoot. The screen goddess looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made ensemble that has quickly become the talk of the town.

Roselyn Ngissah rocks short dress for birthday shoot

Award-winning actress Roselyn Ngissah mesmerised fashion lovers with her elegant look for her birthday shoot on February 9, 2026.

The movie star stepped out in an exquisite short black dress that has since sparked trends across social media.

She was spotted wearing a stylish three-quarter-sleeved blazer dress adorned with spike details, giving her look a bold yet classy edge.

Roselyn paired the outfit with black stockings and confidently modelled in black leather high heels featuring gold embellishments, perfectly completing her sophisticated ensemble.

For her birthday glam, the actress opted for a subtle and refined makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine and complement her chic fashion choice.

The Instagram photo is below:

"Happy birthday to me… Who you are is simply who no one else can be! It is that place given to you in life and destiny by God. A place of peace and contentment! A place of truth knowing that there can only be one Roselyn Ngisssah and if I get it right, only one Roselyn is who destiny needs."

The Instagram post is below:

