Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, has shared a concerning prophecy for the country's economy under President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Prophesies Doom for Ghana’s Economy Under Mahama and NDC Government

In a video he shared on YouTube on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Apostle Kwarteng recounted a vision he claimed to have received from God concerning the country's economic future.

The man of God also recounted a past doom prophecy he shared about former President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) tenure in power until the 2024 general elections.

He claimed that in his new doom prophecy, he saw President Mahama was in a happy mood as he and his associates were attending an event in a luxurious vehicle.

The man of God claimed that the president saw some birds eating several maize that had been planted in a farm, which had a Ghana flag inside.

