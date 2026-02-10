Nana Kofi, aka DJ Blackface, once closely connected to top Ghanaian artists, is now trending after appearing visibly ill and frail in viral TikTok videos

His current condition was brought to public attention by TikTok user Gladys Kumah, who is raising awareness and appealing for help on his behalf

The story has sparked widespread calls for compassion, reminding many how quickly life can change, regardless of fame or connections

A man once closely associated with some of Ghana’s biggest entertainment names is now at the centre of a troubling online conversation after recent videos of him surfaced on TikTok.

Once close to top artistes, popular Ghanaian music veteran reportedly goes blind. Image credit: @gladyskumah2

Source: TikTok

Nana Kofi, widely known as DJ Blackface, is the son of former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss Nana Akwasi Agyemang.

Years ago, he was a familiar face in entertainment circles, especially in Kumasi and Accra.

He moved comfortably around shows and social spaces, working closely with respected names like Obrafour, the late Castro, Ama Boahemaa, and beloved actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown.

DJ Blackface reportedly goes blind

Back then, DJ Blackface was seen as someone finding his place in the industry, trusted, confident, and full of life.

However, the images circulating online tell a very different story.

In the videos, DJ Blackface looks frail and visibly unwell.

Check out the TikTok post below:

He appears slim, weak, and malnourished, a sharp contrast to the energetic figure many remember.

For people who knew him or followed his journey, the sight is unsettling.

It is the kind of moment that forces you to pause and remember how unpredictable life can be.

The public became aware of his condition through a TikTok user, Gladys Kumah, who has been updating followers about his situation.

Check out another TikTok post below:

Through her posts, she is asking people to look beyond the current looks and see a human being who is clearly struggling and needs support.

Netizens reacted to DJ Blackface's condition

Reactions online have been emotional.

Some express disbelief, others sadness, and many call for compassion rather than harsh judgment.

DJ Blackface’s story is no longer about fame or connections. It is about vulnerability, health, and the reality that anyone can fall on hard times.

For many watching, this is more than a viral moment. It is a quiet reminder to care, to help where possible, and to treat such stories with empathy rather than cruelty.

Fire Sign commented:

"Rule number one, never think it cannot happen t you, nothing in life is guaranteed. 😳."

T Bag commented:

"Herrr so this is how the legend is suffering awwww sorry bro 😩."

vinsvins5050 commented:

"So please what is the royals doing about it."

Khobby wan commented:

"What’s actually wrong with him… or what’s the story behind because he’s trending paa oo."

Sheera commented:

"I am even crying 😭 😭 the world is unfair 🥺."

Nana Ama McBrown is moved to tears as Ghanaian gospel singer, Frank Baidoo, recounts how he went blind. Image credit: Onua TV

Source: Youtube

Gospel musician, Frank Baidoo partially blind

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Gospel musician Frank Baidoo said he lost his sight after a severe infection that began shortly after he popped a pimple on his face.

He sold all his valuables to pay hospital bills, as doctors later warned he could lose his remaining eye without urgent treatment.

In tears on live television, Baidoo appealed to Nana Ama McBrown and Ghanaians for help to undergo surgery and save his sight.

Source: YEN.com.gh