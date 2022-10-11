The mother of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 winner has urged parents to support their children's passions and talents

Queen Teiya Ayisha Dahamani's mother disclosed that they supported the Northern Region representative when she showed interest in beauty at an early age

The excited mother of the reigning beauty queen spoke in an interview with TV3 after her daughter won the coveted crown

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The mother of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 winner has urged parents to support their children's passions and talents after her daughter won the glorious crown.

Photos of Queen Teiya's mother. Credit: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Reigning queen showed an early interest in beauty

In an interview with TV3 Ghana, Teiya Ayisha Dahamani's mother disclosed that the Northern Region representative had an interest in beauty pageantry as a child, but they wanted her to focus on her education instead.

''When she was young, she was exhibiting [this talent for beauty], and we wanted her to concentrate on her education because she is very brilliant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They, however, decided to help hone Dahamani's talent, which has paid off as she emerged as the winner of the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

''But we saw that was her interest and passion; she could do it alongside, so we gave her the blessing and the encouragement, and she has done it,'' she said.

Mother's advise to parents

Dahamani's mother further advised parents to help hone their children's talents to bring them to light. ''Encourage them. Every talent has a benefit at the end, no matter how small it is.''

Watch the video below:

Teiya Wins Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tung-Teiya Dahamani from the Northern Region of Ghana won the prestigious title of Ghana's Most Beautiful for the 2022 edition of the contest.

She won against Aikoadade, Aseiduaa, Amoani, and Xornam in the fierce competition on October 9, 2022.

Teiya takes the car, crown, and cash after giving compelling and argumentative responses to all the judges' questions for the night.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh