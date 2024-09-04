The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, presented GH¢40k cash to the winner of the Onua Maakye Cash Out Mega Jackpot

The presentation was done on Onua Maakye, where the young man was all smiles as he received his reward

The news shared by Onua TV on Instagram left many people in awe, while others congratulated the young man

The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, left many people in awe after presenting a huge sum of money to the Onua Maakye Cash Out Mega Jackpot winner.

Captain Smart presents GH¢40k Onua Maakye Cash Out Mega Jackpot winner. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Captain Smart awards Cash Out winner

Pictures of the winner receiving his cash prize on Onua Maakye were shared on the official Onua TV Instagram page.

The man wore a white shirt with the words "The sun always rises" printed in black on a red template. He paired it with khaki trousers to keep it simple and casual.

The man was presented with a bundle of money worth GH¢40k on Onua Maakye, which Captain Smart flaunted in pictures.

However, when leaving the show, the money was secured in a brown envelope. The young man was all smiles as he flaunted his cash prize in the pictures.

How to participate in the Cash Out.

Reactions to Captain Smart presenting the money

The huge amount of money awarded to the winner left many in awe, and they inquired about how to participate in the Cash Out challenge hosted by Onua TV.

Others, who are keen followers of the challenge, talked about it being their first time seeing a winner receive such a huge amount.

Below are the opinions of social media users regarding the money presented to the Cash Out winner:

gertrudeagbo said:

"Wow... 👏👏👏👏"

qwesiklinton said:

"Girl friend and abusuafuo dey prepare bill list by now 😂😂"

alexander_nesta_ said:

"My first time seeing such an amount"

roland.walkers said:

"Check madam in the third pic"

Captain Smart presents money to the winner.

Female Ghanaian painter and tiler brags

YEN.com.gh reported that a hardworking Ghanaian lady received massive applause online after sharing videos of herself painting and laying tiles.

The lady known as Nana Konadu in the video said she learned the skills of painting and tiling, which has given her financial stability.

Social media users trooped to the comment section to praise her and also promise to connect her with others who might need her services.

Source: YEN.com.gh