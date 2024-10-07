TikToker Kar Lite spoke about actress Nana Ama McBrown and actor Lil Win being the inspiration behind his comedy skits on TikTok

He noted that his dad loved how he would fool around like McBrown and Lil Win after watching their movies on television

Many people talked about how proud they were of Kar Lite, while others loved how he spoke Tarkoradi Fante in the interview

TikToker Kar Lite has opened up about where he draws his comedy inspiration from while speaking to actress Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime.

Kar Lite lists McBrown and Lil WIn as mentors

In an interview with McBrown on Onua Showtime, Kar Lite told McBrown that when he was growing up, he watched her movies on television and drew inspiration from her.

He noted that he would make jokes at home, which always prompted his father to advise him to pursue acting since he was good at it.

The TikToker also noted that he used to watch Kumawood star Lil Win's movies on television and applauded himself for being able to make funny moves like him.

"I could fool so much that, I would be awarded," Kar Lite said.

The Empress, in jest, told Kar Lite that he landed the Kivo brand influencer deal by fooling on social media. She added that money was part of this award. Kar Lite agreed with McBrown's statement that he was glad she could see the trend.

Kar Lite speaks about his mentors.

Reactions to Kar Lite's video

Many people in the comment section talked about how proud they were of Kar Lite. They talked about him going places and his big interview with McBrown on Onua Showtime.

Others also talked about their admiration for how he spoke the Takoradi Fante throughout the interview.

The reactions of Ghanaians in the comments are below:

Lokobreezy said:

"Tadi fante 😂😂😂😂 orekodo brɛda. Ayɛ ni niaaa"

dakurahtewuobu said:

"am proud of you"

YAA TONA🌹said:

"The best come from the west 🔥🔥"

Pëpsï said:

"Guys I'm sorry if you don't understand taadi fantse 😂😅"

McBrown and Kar Lite address Kivo deal backlash

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and TikToker Kar Lite addressed the backlash surrounding their deals with Kivo Products.

On Onua Showtime, the actress highlighted the concerns of Ghanaians who were unhappy about Kivo signing her as their brand ambassador before Kar Lite.

Addressing the matter head on, they noted that Kivo contacted Kar Lite before her; however, he could not accept the invitation because of school.

