25 Adorable Sanrio characters' names and pictures that fans can't get enough of

Sanrio characters are a collection of adorable and imaginative creations produced by the Japanese company Sanrio, known for spreading joy through their cute designs. Each character carries a unique personality that resonates with fans of all ages. With their global appeal, Sanrio characters' names and pictures have become icons of charm and creativity, adorning everything.

My Melody (L), Marron Cream Sanrio (M) and Cinnamoangels are among the adorable Sanrio characters. Photo: @puroland, @MonaLisaClub and @Sanrio (modified by author)

Sanrio characters are beloved kawaii figures, with over 450 created, including the iconic Hello Kitty, introduced in 1974. These characters are often anthropomorphised animals, with a few being humans or objects. Most Sanrio characters' names and pictures are featured on merchandise like clothing, toys, stationery, books, animation, and video games.

Sanrio characters' names and pictures

The Sanrio character ranking is an ongoing measure of the popularity of various characters, with favourites like Hello Kitty often topping the list. Fans eagerly follow the rankings to see which cartoon characters rise. Here is a list that will interest you.

Sanrio character Voiced by Hello Kitty Sarah Anne Williams Pochaccho Jillian Michaels My Melody Michelle Marie Kerokerokeroppi Sanrio Pompompurin Georgina Cordova and Sarah Hauser Chococat Michelle Marie Tuxedo Sam Sean Roberge Cinnamoroll Jenny Yokobori Cinnamoangels Taeko Kawata Badtz-Maru Andrea Kwan Little Twin Stars Toda Keiko and Teppozuka Yoko Kuromi Jenny Yokobori Marumofubiyori Robbie Daymond Spottie Dottie Kath Soucie Hummingmint Unknown Pekkle Susan Roman Sugarbunnies Yui Horie Pippo Keikō Sakai Mewkledreamy Hisako Kanemoto Marron Cream Melodee Lenz . Hangyodon Ryūsei Nakao The Jewelpets Kamei Eri: and Ayaka Saito Monkichi Anna Mugiho Gudetama Shunsuke Takeuchi Mimmy Debi Derryberry

1. Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty is a British girl who resembles a cat. Photo: @hellokitty

Year of creation : 1974

: 1974 Created by : Yuko Shimizu

: Yuko Shimizu Voiced by: Sarah Anne Williams

Sanrio introduced Hello Kitty in 1974, and she became a beloved global icon. She first appeared in the USA in 1976, quickly gaining fame worldwide, making her one of the popular Sanrio characters. Although she looks like a white cat, Hello Kitty is a British girl named Kitty White. Her story revolves around her family in London, appealing to all ages.

2. Pochaccho

Pochaccho has a rabbit-like look that makes him notorious. Photo: @Pochacco

Year of creation : 1989

: 1989 Created by : Minoru Onoue

: Minoru Onoue Voiced by: Jillian Michaels

Pochacco first appeared in 1989, after which he became notorious among Sanrio anime characters. This lively and sporty pup stands out due to its rabbit-like look. Despite being slightly clumsy, he loves engaging in skateboarding and soccer.

3. My Melody

My Melody is a friendly character who loves sharing adventures with friends. Photo: @MyMelody

Year of creation : 1975

: 1975 Created by : Yasuko Matsumoto

: Yasuko Matsumoto Voiced by: Michelle Marie

My Melody, a kind white rabbit from Sanrio, debuted in 1975 inspired by Little Red Riding Hood. Known for her pink hood, she's Hello Kitty's best friend. She loves baking and shares adventures with friends like Flat the Shy Mouse, My Sweet Piano, the pink sheep, and her rival, Kuromi.

4. Kerokerokeroppi

Kerokerokeroppi is a cheerful frog known for his bright smile. Photo: @keroppicandy

Year of creation : 1988

: 1988 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Georgina Cordova and Sarah Hauser

Kerokerokeroppi, often called Keroppi, comes from Donut Pond and was introduced by Sanrio in 1988. This cheerful frog, known for his big eyes and bright smile, is energetic and enjoys swimming and sports. He's also one of the popular Sanrio characters among casual fans.

5. Pompompurin

Pompompurin loves sleeping among his hobbies. Photo: @PomPomPurin

Year of creation : 1996

: 1996 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Georgina Cordova and Sarah Hauser

Pompompurin, a lovable golden retriever with a brown beret, debuted in 1996 and quickly charmed fans. He loves sleeping, collecting shoes, and spending time with friends. Born on April 16, his favourite treat is his mom's caramel pudding, and he dreams of becoming even more famous globally.

6. Chococat

Chococat is a black cat with wide eyes. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 1996

: 1996 Created by : Wakako Nasu

: Wakako Nasu Voiced by: Michelle Marie

The above Sanrio character picture is of Chococat. He is an energetic black cat with wide eyes, four distinct whiskers, and a nose the colour of chocolate. Similar to Hello Kitty, Chococat lacks a visible mouth. His whiskers act like high-tech sensors, allowing him to pick up on information quickly and often be the first to know about everything.

7. Tuxedo Sam

Tuxedo Sam is a penguin who always wears colourful bow ties. Photo: @Tuxedosam

Year of creation : 1987

: 1987 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Sean Roberge

Tuxedo Sam, a charming penguin known for his colourful bow ties, debuted in 1979. With his stylish looks and endearing clumsiness, he captures hearts effortlessly. Coming from the Antarctic, he enjoys picking up new languages from the many international friends he has met.

8. Cinnamoroll

Cinnamoroll takes on an image of a puffy dog. Photo: @Cinnamoroll

Year of creation : 2001

: 2001 Created by : Miyuki Okumura of Sanrio

: Miyuki Okumura of Sanrio Voiced by: enny Yokobori

Created in 2001 by Sanrio, Cinnamoroll is a fluffy white dog with big floppy ears. Originally named "Baby Cinnamon," he quickly won hearts with his charm. His rosy cheeks and flying abilities make him irresistibly cute and lovable. Since 2017, Cinnamoroll has topped popularity charts, surpassing Hello Kitty and My Melody.

9. Cinnamoangels

Cinnamoangels are always fascinated by fashion. Photo: @mochazukiandchiffon

Year of creation : 2001

: 2001 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Taeko Kawata

The Cinnamoangels, introduced in 2005, are a Sanrio girl group featuring Mocha, Chiffon, and Azuki. Mocha leads with fashion flair; Chiffon brings energetic positivity, and Azuki charms with her clumsy yet bright personality. Each adds unique traits to the team.

10. Badtz-Maru

Badtz-Maru is known for his mischief. Photo: @badtzmaru

Year of creation : 1993

: 1993 Created by : Evette Wulk

: Evette Wulk Voiced by: Andrea Kwan

This feisty little penguin is the epitome of rebellion and mischief. He's playful, daring, and unapologetically defies the rules. Known for his bold personality, Badtz-Maru often steals the spotlight among anime Sanrio characters, earning a fan base that appreciates his cheeky charm.

11. Little Twin Stars

Little Twin Stars have a unique bond that keeps them glued together. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 1975

: 1975 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Toda Keiko and Teppozuka Yoko

Introduced in 1975, the Little Twin Stars, Kiki and Lala, are a brother and sister duo who came to Earth to become the best stars. Kiki, curious and inventive, often finds himself in trouble, while Lala enjoys drawing and cooking. Their bond emphasises mutual care and adventurous learning.

12. Kuromi

Kuromi enjoys reading romance novels among other things. Photo: @Kuromi

Year of creation : 2001

: 2001 Created by : Yuko Yamaguchi

: Yuko Yamaguchi Voiced by: Jenny Yokobori

Kuromi, with her black jester's hat and mischievous personality, contrasts her sweet appearance. Born on Halloween, she enjoys romance novels and diary writing. Kuromi's bold style appeals to goth horror movie fans. Her popularity soared with her edgy KUROMIfy the World campaign in 2021.

13. Marumofubiyori

Year of creation: 2017

2017 Created by : Yuko Shimizu

: Yuko Shimizu Voiced by: Robbie Daymond

This new-age Sanrio character redefines cuteness. Nicknamed for convenience, Marumofubiyori has an irresistible charm that's hard to ignore. Every time you see this character, you will be tempted to indulge in its cosy, endearing vibe.

14. Spottie Dottie

Spottie Dottie is a cute, puppy-like character. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 1990

: 1990 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Kath Soucie

Spottie Dottie, a stylish Dalmatian, dons a bow-accented headband and loves sweets. She is a female dog who stands out with her adorable headband featuring a bow. Despite her cute design, Spottie Dottie has not achieved the same level of popularity as other Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty or Cinnamoroll​.

15. Hummingmint

Hummingmint is a beautiful girly fawn. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 2014

: 2014 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Hummingmint, a graceful little fawn, is one of Sanrio's most delightful additions. Her pastel-coloured design embodies a delicate, girlish charm. This fictional character feels like a breath of fresh air for those who cherish youthful, whimsical aesthetics.

16. Pekkle

Pekkle is an adorable duckling who loves music. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 1990

: 1990 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Susan Roman

Pekkle is like Donald Duck with a kawaii twist—more of a laid-back, sporty type. You couldn't pay much attention to him as a child, but now he brings a wave of nostalgia. His appearances in kids' TV shows remind you of the simpler days when he was part of the Sanrio character's picture lineup.

17. Sugarbunnies

Shirousa and Kurousa of the Sugarbunnies. Photo: @Sugarbunnies

Year of creation : 2004

: 2004 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Yui Horie

Sugarbunnies, a Sanrio creation since 2004, began with two adorable bunnies, Shirousa and Kurousa. The two live in the whimsical world of Bunniesfield. Their cuteness won hearts, prompting Sanrio to expand the duo into a collection of bunny pairs. Their popularity even led to a charming TV series aired from 2007 to 2009.

18. Pippo

Year of creation : 1993

: 1993 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Keikō Sakai

Among Sanrio's characters ranking, Pippo the pig is irresistibly adorable. With his round face and charming snout, it's hard not to fall for his sweetness. Compared to others in the Sanrio universe, Pippo exudes an unmatched level of cuteness that leaves a lasting impression.

19. Mewkledreamy

Mewkledreamy stands out among purple Sanrio characters. Photo: @sanriohongkong

Year of creation : 2017

: 2017 Created by : Mayumi Yanagita

: Mayumi Yanagita Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto

Draped in shades of purple, Mewkledreamy is a dream come true for fans of girly aesthetics. This new Sanrio character is a standout, with a whimsical design that makes it impossible not to crave the plush collection. It's pure sweetness in every way.

20. Marron Cream

Marron Cream is a polite rabbit who comes in pink and blue colours. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation: 1985

1985 Created by : Oshareusag

: Oshareusag Voiced by: Melodee Lenz

Marron Cream is a gentle and polite rabbit known for her love of baking and crafting. Her charming countryside life and pastel aesthetics make her a fan favourite. She is widely recognised among popular Sanrio characters; Marron Cream has her unique appeal that adds a cosy, heartwarming touch to the Sanrio universe.

21. Hangyodon

Hangyodon is duckling who wears a blue hat. Photo: @Hangyodon

Year of creation : 1985

: 1985 Created by : Hisato Inoue

: Hisato Inoue Voiced by: Ryūsei Nakao

Hangyodon feels like a hidden gem among Sanrio characters. A unique fish design sets him apart, making him charmingly unconventional. While you might admire his appeal, your growing collection of treasures leaves little room for this aquatic wonder.

22. The Jewelpets

Year of creation : 2008

: 2008 Created by: Sanrio and Sega Toys

Sanrio and Sega Toys Voiced by: Kamei Eri and Ayaka Saito

Jewelpets are magical beings residing in Jewel Land. In their debut series, some transform into Jewel Charms and are scattered on Earth, requiring Ruby, a Jewelpet, to retrieve them with human help. Other series explore their school lives and adventures to collect enchanted gems, while Sweetspets, their candy-inspired counterparts, add a unique twist.

23. Monkichi

Monkichi is a monkey who loves poetry. Photo: @Sanrio

Year of creation : 1991

: 1991 Created by : Sanrio

: Sanrio Voiced by: Anna Mugiho

Monkichi, whose full name is Osaru no Monkichi, is Sanrio's cheerful monkey with a love for wordplay. This banana-loving dreamer aspires to be a poet. Living on a peaceful mountain with his pun-loving dad and talented cook mom, Monkichi embodies fun and optimism.

24. Gudetama

Gudetama is an egg character that is always lazy. Photo: @Gudrtama

Year of creation : 2013

: 2013 Created by : Emi Nagashima

: Emi Nagashima Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Gudetama is a lazy egg character from Sanrio that perfectly captures the "meh" mood. With its droopy appearance and lack of enthusiasm, this yolk embodies a relatable laziness that makes people smile. Gudetama prefers to lounge in its shell or under a bacon blanket, offering a humorous take on life's sluggish moments.

25. Mimmy

Year of creation : 1974

: 1974 Created by: Yuko Shimizu

Yuko Shimizu Voiced by: Debi Derryberry

Mimmy is Hello Kitty's sweet and shy twin sister, easily recognised by her yellow bow. Though often in her sister's shadow, Mimmy has the charm fans adore. Unlike many other Sanrio cat characters, Mimmy's personality is softer, making her the perfect companion in Hello Kitty's world of kindness and friendship.

How many Sanrio characters are there?

Since its founding, Sanrio has created over 400 characters and regularly introduces new additions. Numerous Sanrio characters are featured in kids' cartoons and merchandise.

Who are the main characters in Sanrio?

The main characters in Sanrio's lineup include Hello Kitty, the iconic girl with a bow; My Melody; Cinnamoroll; Kuromi; Badtz-Maru; and Pompompurin. These characters are among the most popular and represent the heart of Sanrio's whimsical and diverse universe.

The enduring popularity of Sanrio characters' names and pictures showcases their universal appeal and timeless charm. These lovable characters inspire joy, creativity, and nostalgia, leaving a lasting impact on fans worldwide.

