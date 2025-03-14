Model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she had to give ex-husband Kris Humphries the engagement ring she bought during their divorce settlement

She made this revelation during season 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu, which was aired on March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, in the same episode, the mother of four said she wished she had the ring to add to her collection

American business mogul Kim Kardashian has opened up about her past marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries, saying that she not only paid for her engagement ring but also had to return it as part of their divorce settlement.

Kim Kardashian speaks about divorce

During the March 13 episode of season 6 of The Kardashians, Kim shared that she was legally required to give back the 18-carat emerald-cut diamond ring following their split. The reality star, who ended her 72-day marriage to Kris in October 2011, explained,

“In order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring.”

Kim, now 44, also said that while she covered most of the cost, Kris contributed only a fraction—about one-fifth of the total price.

Despite designer Lorraine Schwartz assuring her that returning the ring was the right decision, Kim admitted she still felt a bit of frustration over the situation, joking,

“I would’ve loved a collection.”

As for the fate of the ring, Kris later auctioned it off for $749,000 after their divorce was finalised in 2013. His representative confirmed at the time that the ring legally belonged to Kris and that he was “very pleased with the final result” of the sale.

Kim Kardashian's wedding rings

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has amassed an impressive collection of jewelry, including sentimental engagement rings from her past marriages.

Her first engagement ring—a 14-carat cushion-cut diamond—originally belonged to her mother, Kris Jenner, and was given to her by her first husband, Damon Thomas.

In her divorce settlement with Kanye West in 2022, Kim was able to keep a special 15-carat ring from their relationship.

"My first one that I got engaged with Kanye was a cushion-cut," she shared, recalling its significance. Unlike other prized possessions, this ring was not among the items stolen during the traumatic 2016 Paris hotel robbery.

However, her second engagement ring from Kanye—a stunning 20-carat emerald-cut diamond—was taken during the heist. Despite its value, Kim Kardashian expressed that the most meaningful piece was the original ring Kanye used to propose.

"That one I'm gonna give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged," she revealed, emphasising its sentimental importance.

Catch new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian launches BBL Shapewear

YEN.com.gh reported that business mogul Kim Kardashian introduced a new addition to her SKIMS collection—shapewear designed to enhance curves without surgery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced that the innovative product aims to give women the perfect silhouette without the need for a BBL procedure.

The launch sparked excitement online, with many praising Kim and her team for their smart marketing strategy and game-changing approach to body-enhancing fashion.

