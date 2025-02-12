Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has launched shapewear for her clothing brand, SKIMS

The new product, she said, would enhance the fine curves of women without them having to go under the knife

Many people applauded Kim and her team for the brilliant marketing strategy, as they shared their opinions

Albanian-American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has launched BBL shapewear that seeks to enhance the curves of women without them having to go under the knife.

Kim Kardashian launches new SKIMS shapewear. Image Credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian launches BBL shapewear

With there being an increasing trend of many celebrities, social media influencers and people going under the knife to enhance their figure, Kim has come up with a solution.

In a video, she announced that on February 13, 2025, a product known as The Ultimate Bum will be made available for people to buy.

In a video edited by talented videographer, Bencarey, which she posted on her social media pages, the ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West referred to herself as the 'fairy bum mother' to a worried young lady who was concerned about not having curves.

Carrying a magic wand, Kim displayed an incredible sense of humour as she magically boosted the young lady's confidence as she rocked the different pieces of the new BBL shapewear.

Sharing details about the new shapewear in her Instagram post, the business mogul noted that it took her about five years to come up with the product.

She further stated that there would be no need for persons who want improved curves to hit the gym and do exercises such as squats.

"Five years in the making, our Ultimate bum-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream bum appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Bum Mother. Drops Thursday, February 13 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Get the SKIMS app for early access to shop."

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's BBL shapewear

Kim Kardashian's mother and momager Kris Jenner, Big Brother Titans reality star and actress Yvonne Godswill, actress Lala Anthony and several others expressed excitement about the new product.

Others were also taken aback by the video announcement as they applauded Kim and her team for a brilliant marketing strategy.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the launch of the new SKIMS shapewear:

krisjenner said:

"Obsessed !!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

yvonne.godswill said:

"Kim has a sense of humor 😂😂❤️"

lala said:

"Love this!!!!"

ash_kholm said:

"Well done KIM!! 👏🏽 marketing genius !!"

sabi_the_official said:

"Kim is so funny 😂😂❤️❤️."

officialashleyrod said:

"lol the cutest commercial ❤️ only Kimmy ily 🫶🏽."

emmagrede said:

"This is Everything!!! 🧚🏼✨."

anastasiasoare said:

"Brilliant marketing 👑❤️."

siscondhlovu said:

"Yes Wena Marketing Queeen😍😍😍😍."

Aba Dope speaks about her BBL

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian model Ada Dope opened up about her BBL journey, saying that she travelled to Nigeria for the procedure after learning about a promotional offer at a facility there.

In a candid interview on The Delay Show, she said that the original cost of the surgery was GH¢60,000 but she ended up paying between GH¢23,000 and GH¢25,000 excluding the additional expenses.

Ada Dope further shared that she had to borrow GH¢6,000 from a friend to cover some of the costs she incurred while in Nigeria. Her confession sparked online chatter, with many reacting to her honesty.

