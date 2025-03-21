A young Ghanaian lady, Rakia, has accused her boyfriend, Sule, of abandoning her after getting pregnant with twins

According to Rakia, Sule denied responsibility for the pregnancy and even stole money from her when she first invited him to her home

With the support of her parents, Rakia gave birth to the twins and is now speaking out about her painful experience

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Rakia, has accused her boyfriend of shirking responsibility after impregnating her.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, Otec FM, the young lady said she met the young man, Sule, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they had both visited to receive treatment.

She said they exchanged contacts and began a friendship that culminated in an amorous relationship.

Rakia said their relationship was almost perfect until she got pregnant, and everything began to crumble.

When she informed Sule of the development, he flatly denied responsibility, claiming he was not the biological father of the twins, despite having engaged in several sexual encounters with her.

In a video excerpt of the interview sighted on TikTok, Rakia said her boyfriend's denial of the pregnancy left her devastated.

However, thanks to the support of her parents, she gave birth, conceiving beautiful twins.

Aside from denying responsibility for the pregnancy, Rakia said her boyfriend put her through a lot, adding that he stole her money the first day she invited him home.

"I invited him over to my place for the first time to show him where I live, and immediately he entered the room, he stole from me. My mother had given me some money to keep, and he took some of it away," she said.

Rakia further stated that before meeting Sule and getting pregnant for him, she had twins in her previous relationship.

This means that the young lady now has two sets of twins, a revelation that sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

Watch the video of Rakia narrating her ordeal below:

Netizens reaction Rakia's video

Rakia's story, particularly the part where she mentioned that she was a mother of two sets of twins, sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Norfegali said:

"Beautiful girl by all standards. Twins sisters that I am looking for like gold but others are rejecting it. This life must balance one day."

@hello also said:

"The current prevalence of teenage pregnancy is due to hardship, most guys will never help you for free, so don't accept responsibilities."

@La Min commented:

"Such fertility im praying for."

@Lady Diana also commented:

"I tap into ur blessings."

