Sandra Abena, a young Ghanaian lady, has tied the knot with her Obroni boyfriend in a beautiful interracial wedding abroad.

The couple shared a romantic kiss at the civil wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends

Sandra took to TikTok to celebrate her marriage, describing it as an answered prayer and expressing gratitude to God for making her dreams come true

A young Ghanaian lady, Sandra Abena, has 'travelled abroad' to marry her Obroni boyfriend in a beautiful interracial wedding.

Sandra, an air hostess, reportedly met her husband in the line of duty and began a relationship with him.

After several months of dating, the couple took the bold decision to tie the knot, making their relationship official before God and man.

Sandra Abena shared several videos and pictures of her civil wedding abroad, with a small group of loved ones in attendance.

In a video of the wedding sighted on social media, Sandra and her husband, whose name has yet to be identified, were captured sharing a kiss in celebration of their union.

The Ghanaian lady looked ravishing in her white wedding outfit, which looked like a two-piece jacket with a matching skirt while the groom wore a dashing black suit and beamed with joy throughout the ceremony.

Taking to TikTok to celebrate her marriage, Sandra described her marriage to the obroni man as an answered prayer.

She expressed profound gratitude to God for making her dreams come true in the caption of the trending video, as she begins a new chapter with her husband.

"I married the man of my dreams. Living an answered prayer. Happily ever after begins here," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok post.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian lady

The wedding has sparked widespread congratulations and well-wishes from followers of Sandra Abena's TikTok page.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@Kumikuks said:

"Congratulations Sandy …… stay blessed."

@Princess Bel also said:

Sooooooooo nice. I love the background song."

@Ivy for Christ commented:

"Congratulations I tap in this blessings."

@KUUKIS also commented:

"Congratulations, am joining in ur celebration n joy.i pray my portion big congrats once again,may u hv a happy marriage n thereof."

Reacting to this in a discussion with YEN.com.gh, Apostle Eric Okai, a relationship expert, said interracial relationships have become very popular over the years due to its perceived benefit.

"Dating outside of your race might show that you are open-minded, however, it won’t put a stop to prejudice or judgement. The growth of interracial relationships over the last 20 years is evidence that we have advanced towards accepting these kinds of relationships," he added.

Ghanaian man married obroni woman

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Ghanaian man married his obroni girlfriend.

The beautiful interracial marriage took place in Ghana after the lady arrived in the country for the first time.

The video of the traditional marriage ceremony went viral online, sparking reactions on social media.

