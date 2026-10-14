Reality TV personality Mackayla 'Kash' Paige, known for Real West Coast Baddies and Young and Reckless, was fatally shot in Oakland, California

Oakland Police responded to reports of a shooting on 14th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, and opened an investigation

Kash Paige's cousin Azima King shared an emotional tribute, recalling her big dreams and desire to make something of her life

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Mackayla "Kash" Paige, a 29-year-old reality television personality best known for her roles on Real West Coast Baddies and Young and Reckless, was shot and killed in Oakland, California, in the early hours of Sunday, October 11.

Young & Reckless and Real West Coast Baddies star Kash Paige is mourned by her family following her death at 29. Photo: frommyhearttoyour

Source: Instagram

Oakland Police received reports of a shooting along 14th Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Paige suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital but did not survive. Authorities have since launched an investigation into her death.

What happened outside Cave Lounge

Police indicated the violence erupted following an altercation outside a downtown nightclub. Footage that circulated on TikTok captured a significant police presence near Cave Lounge, situated close to the intersection of 14th and Harrison streets.

A separate witness video appeared to show emergency responders attending to a victim on 14th Street. A woman from Richmond was later taken into custody in connection with the killing, though police had not publicly named her at the time of reporting.

Now That's TV and Family's Tribute to Kash Paige

Paige had cultivated a following through the streaming network Now That's TV, featuring on Young and Reckless, RoomHates, and Real West Coast Baddies. After news of her death broke, the network shared a black-and-white tribute image on Instagram alongside the message:

"Forever in our hearts and always a part of the Now That's TV family."

The network's caption read:

"🕊️ REST IN PEACE, KASH 🤍 Today, we mourn the heartbreaking loss of Mackayla Paige, affectionately known as Kash, a beloved member of our Now That's TV family. Through her appearances on YNR, Roommhates and Now That's Riot, Kash became a part of our network's story, and we will forever cherish the memories she leaves behind."

See the Instagram post below:

A memorial gathering was held just hours after the shooting on Sunday. Her cousin, Azima King, spoke to ABC7 News Bay Area and described being devastated by the loss.

"Honestly, I don't know how to feel. I'm floating. I've been shaken since yesterday. I've been crying all day. She just wanted better for her life, and she wanted to be better," King said.

She continued:

"She wanted to be somebody. She wanted to make it, she had big plans and dreams."

Watch the YouTube video below:

The Oakland Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation into Paige's death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh