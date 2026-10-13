Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr made history at the NFL International Games halftime show in London on Sunday, October 11, 2026

The 24-year-old performed before a crowd of over 61,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Eagles vs Jaguars clash

Ayra Starr performed a medley of hits from her catalogue, including songs from her third studio album Starrgirl released in August 2026

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr has etched her name in history by becoming the first African artiste to headline an NFL International Games halftime show.

Ayra Starr becomes the first African artist to headline the NFL International Games halftime show. Image credit: Watsup TV

Source: Facebook

The 24-year-old took the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, 11 October 2026, during the NFL International Games fixture between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More than 61,000 fans — 61,322 in total — packed the stadium to witness what turned out to be a landmark moment for African music on the global stage.

Ayra Starr's historic performance

Dressed in a purple corseted top and black skirt, the Mavin Records star delivered a high-energy set featuring some of her most celebrated tracks, including "Heaven Baby," "Santa," "Dangerous," "Hot Body," "Ms Paper," and her widely recognised hit "Rush."

Several of the songs came from 'Starrgirl', her third studio album, which arrived in August 2026.

Reflecting on the experience afterwards, Ayra Starr described the feeling as surreal.

"It was amazing. I feel like that was another person on the stage. I'm so grateful," she said.

Ahead of the performance, she had spoken candidly about what the moment meant beyond the spotlight, framing it as an opportunity to shine a light on African music and culture before a worldwide audience.

Afrobeats continues to conquer global stages

Ayra Starr's milestone forms part of the NFL's expanded 2026 International Games programme, which hosted halftime performances across seven countries and four continents.

Her appearance adds to a growing list of African artistes who have graced some of the world's most prestigious events in recent years.

Davido performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Rema appeared at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Burna Boy headlined the UEFA Champions League final kick-off show in 2023, Yemi Alade performed at the 2024 AFCON opening ceremony, and Tems took the stage at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup halftime show.

Fans across the world celebrated Ayra Starr's achievement, praising her for carrying the African flag on one of sport's biggest international platforms and reinforcing Afrobeats' unstoppable rise in global popular culture.

The Facebook post about Ayra Starr's achievement is below.

Eno Barony wins AFRIMMA rap act award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Eno Barony’s second AFRIMMA Best Female Rap Act win, six years after her first, and the competition she faced at the 2026 awards.

Her return to the top of the category came against nominees from across Africa, underscoring the scale of the achievement. Ghana also celebrated DopeNation’s win for Best African Group.

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Source: YEN.com.gh