Celebrities' stardom and wealth may help them escape the repercussions of committing a crime on an incident. But the economy has no sufficient wealth to expunge a genuinely embarrassing offence they have achieved and arrested for from the general public's memories. So, what are the most embarrassing crimes celebrities have been arrested for so far?

Arresting someone is rarely a luxurious experience: you commit a crime, you are placed in the rear of a police vehicle, and your picture is posted online for relatives, friends, and potential employers to see. Nevertheless, those pictures taken in prison are much more entertaining, especially for celebrities, for whom getting into a bar fight or shrieking at a law enforcement officer hardly has life-altering repercussions.

The most embarrassing crimes committed by celebrities

Celebrities are ordinary people who, like the rest of the crowd, can undertake crimes and face the repercussions. Here are some of the most humiliating celebrity incarceration stories.

1. Bill Gates

Bill Gates may have been voted 'least probable to be apprehended' in his senior school yearbook, but that didn't stop the Microsoft inventor from encountering Johnny Law in his 1977 mugshot. His detention for a traffic offence has all the components of a truly outstanding celebrity mugshot, from the messy hair to the coloured glasses to the fantastic stripes-and-florals matchup.

2. Eminem

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem, was apprehended on 4 June 2000 and accused of whipping up a guy with a pistol for supposedly kissing his partner, Kim Mathers, outside the Hard Rock Sports Bar in Warren, Michigan.

3. Robert Downey Jr

Long before he became Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was an actor who couldn't stay out of trouble. His 1999 dr*g conviction, however, resulted in his most amusing mugshot, with the cockeyed sticker and smug smile on his face rendering it one of the funniest celebrity mugshots of all moments.

4. Justin Bieber

In 2014, Justin Bieber and Khalil were apprehended in Miami, Florida, for purportedly drag-speeding a yellow Lamborghini, resisting detention, driving while drunk, and using cann*bis and prescription medic*tions.

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was apprehended on scepticism of federal crime ownership of coca*ne in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2010 after a jar of the dr*g slipped out of her pouch at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel. The incident made it to be one of the funniest female celebrity mugshots.

6. Terence Howard

Terrence Howard was apprehended in August 2000 for supposedly attacking a flight worker for Continental Airlines. Howard was arrested immediately after the plane touched down in Cleveland, Ohio. The minor offence charges were later dismissed due to a shortage of jurisdiction.

7. Shia LeBeouf

According to Shia's essay, Shia'sError Breeds Sense, he has been imprisoned five times, beginning with shoplifting incarceration when he was nine years old for stealing Nike Cortez from a store. In this mug file, Shia LaBeouf was apprehended for a lesser charge of criminal trespass in Chicago, Illinois, in 2007.

8. 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, famously known as 50 Cent, was photoed in August 1994 while serving a prison punishment in the New York State Department of Correctional Services at 19. Jackson had made a guilty plea to criminal charges of hero*n and crack coca*ne distribution.

9. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's notoriety for having a great time was not harmed by his gleeful arrest photo from 1999. The famous actor was apprehended for alleged cann*bis possession, controlled substances, and resisting incarceration after being caught performing the bongos naked.

10. Joshua Jackson

Whereas the star of The Affair is recognized for his clean-cut handsomeness, his raggedy surprised expression in this 2002 mugshot deserves framing. But, unfortunately, it was one of the worst celebrity mugshots ever taken. He was charged with assaulting a security guard.

11. Nick Nolte

Nick Nolte's DUI detention photo from 2002 is one of the most famous actor mugshots ever, appearing everywhere from celebrity internet sites to t-shirts in the decades since. The integration of his Hawaiian shirt, gravity-disobeying hair, and wild-eyed expression earn this mugshot of People's erstwhile Sexiest Man Alive a place in the mugshot hall of stardom.

12. Bill Cosby

This mug shot was snapped in 2015, immediately after the star of The Cosby Show was apprehended and billed with dr*gging and sexu*lly attacking a lady in 2004.

13. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen, an actor, was apprehended in 2009 on suspicion of domestic brutality and criminal offence assault. The renowned actor from Two and a Half Men shared this mugshot sometime before appearing in district court.

14. Davie Bowie

Musicians appear to have a strained relationship with the legal system, and being arrested seems a crucial skill for a rock star's list of accomplishments. People may have forgotten David Bowie's crime, but his mugshot is regarded as one of the most iconic celebrity mugshots of all time.

15. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's this iconic mugshot is likely her first, even though she's been apprehended several times. She was arrested in May 2007 for dr*g possession and DUI charges and returned to jail in November 2007, taking less than 11/2 hours in prison due to jail overcrowding.

16. Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes began her career as a young adolescent comedy queen on Nickelodeon and in films such as What a Girl Wants. Still, she eventually found herself in a downhill spiral, ending her in prison. She was apprehended for DUI in April 2012 after striking a stopped police vehicle, which was only the start of her problems.

17. Bruno Mars

His mugshot is one of the most stunning yet attractive mugshots! He was apprehended in Las Vegas in 2010 after being discovered with narcotics in the Hard Rock Cas*no's bathroom. Afterwards, Bruno Mars informed GQ that he had been 'genuinely drunk at the time of the mugshot and couldn't recollect why he was grinning.

18. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was apprehended for DUI in 2017 and was discovered to have a wide range of dr*gs in his system, along with sleeping pills, painkillers, THC, and anxiety medic*tion. He claimed to have been trying to cure his backache at that moment.

19. Nicole Richie

In July 2007, reality television star Nicole Richie was apprehended in California and pleaded guilty to driving while drunk. A judge convicted Nicole to four days in prison, but she only spent less than two hours behind bars.

20. Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons' 2004 mugshot proves that you don't lose your charm simply because you're taking photos for the police rather than a fashion photographer. The model-turned-designer was apprehended for possessing mariju*na after police in Saddle River, New Jersey, ceased her vehicle after she supposedly failed to pull over.

Above are some of the most embarrassing crimes celebrities have been arrested for. Like any other citizen, celebrities are apprehended for various offences, but the most humiliating aspect is their mugshot pose. Their crimes are often forgotten, but their mugshot photos are remembered forever.

