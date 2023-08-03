20 top songs about money you should listen to (Updated list)
What is your favourite tune of all time? Whichever one it is, you can admit that some songs hit differently. One topic that has done well throughout history is that of money. Songs about money are some of the most common themes that have withstood the test of time.
Songs about money include tracks that have dominated the charts or performed well in sales. The theme of money is universal; everybody understands it, and it is easily relatable.
Top 20 songs about money
Songs about money have dominated various niches for a long time. You can easily find tracks about money, from rock to hip hop and RnB. But with a vast catalogue, which are the best songs to add to your playlist? Here is a list of 20 top tracks about money you should listen to.
1. Money (That's What I Want) – The Flying Lizards
- Genre: Pop, Blues
- Year released: 1979
- Album: It's All So Easy
If you want to listen to old songs about money, this cover song by The Flying Lizards is perfect. Money (That's What I Want) is about the importance of finances in life. According to the singers, although love is pleasant, it doesn't pay the bills.
2. It's All About The Benjamins (Remix) – Puff Daddy & The Family
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 1997
- Album: No Way Out
If you are looking for songs about spending money, It's All About The Benjamins (Remix) is the best tune for you. The rap and hip-hop track talks about the Benjamins, a slang word for cash based on the $100 note featuring President Benjamin Franklin's portrait on the front.
3. Money – Pink Floyd
- Genre: Classic Rock
- Year released: 1973
- Album: The Dark Side of the Moon
Money is a classic song by the English progressive rock band Pink Floyd. This song is about the evil things money can bring. The single became the band's first hit in the United States.
4. Money Don't Matter 2 Night – Prince and the New Power Generation
- Genre: RnB, Soul
- Year released: 1991
- Album: Diamond and Pearls
Money Don't Matter 2 Night is about a person constantly losing funds and not caring. He is frustrated by how everyone around him uses him for his coffers.
5. Money For Nothing – Dire Straits
- Genre: Classic Rock
- Year released: 1985
- Album: Brothers In Arms
Money For Nothing is about someone working hard at a job they don't like while watching others succeed and get what they want. The music video features two animations of working-class men watching T.V. and commenting on what they see.
6. Gold Digger – Kanye West Feat. Jamie Foxx
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 2005
- Album: Late Registration
If you are searching for songs about money rap, the hip-hop tune Gold Digger by Kanye West is the best choice. The song sampling Ray Charles I Got a Woman talks about how gold diggers, people who engage in transactional relationships for finances rather than love.
7. You Never Give Me Your Money – The Beatles
- Genre: Classic Rock
- Year released: 1969
- Album: Abbey Road
You Never Give Me Your Money is a classic rock song by the Beatles, an English rock band. It was written by Paul McCartney, documenting the band's financial and personal difficulties.
8. C.R.E.A.M. – The Wu-Tang Clan
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 1994
- Album: Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
C.R.E.A.M. is a song by the American hardcore hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. C.R.E.A.M. is an acronym for "Cash Rules Everything Around Me". The tune is about how money is in charge of people's lives and the unfairness of capitalism.
9. Mo Money, Mo Problems – Notorious BIG Ft. Puff Daddy And Mase
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 1997
- Album: Life After Death
Mo Money, Mo Problems explain how finances and success can lead to problems. It describes how others will yearn for your belongings and try to bring you down to bring themselves up. The tune contains a sample from I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross.
10. Moneytalks – AC/DC
- Genre: Classic Rock
- Year released: 1990
- Album: The Razor's Edge
Moneytalks is a song originally released on the album The Razor's Edge by Australian rock band AC/DC. The song is about worldly desires and the dream of money, defined by luxury items and material possessions.
11. Money Trees – Kendrick Lamar
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 2012
- Album: Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City
Money Trees describes how getting rich brings comfort. It also illustrates how desperate people, like those from poverty-stricken neighbourhoods, strive to get rich.
12. I Get Money – 50 Cent
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 2007
- Album: Curtis
If you want songs about making money and hustling, I Get Money by American rapper 50 Cent is perfect. The hit is about his various ventures hustling and how they paid off. 50 Cent celebrates his wealth, success, and rise from poverty to fame.
13. Money – Cardi B
- Genre: Rap, Hip Hop
- Year released: 2018
- Album: N/A
Money is a single by American rapper Cardi B in which she talks about the insane wealth she has created for herself. The rapper reflects on her successes and motherhood while showing off her possessions and financial stability.
14. Bills Bills Bills – Destiny's Child
- Genre: Pop
- Year released: 1999
- Album: The Writing's on the Wall
Bills Bills Bills by Destiny's Child is among the top R&B songs about money. This song is about a man who gradually becomes more dependent on his girlfriend for cash. He runs up bills and then asks his girl to pay them.
15. A Milli – Lil' Wayne
- Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap
- Year released: 2008
- Album: Tha Carter III
A Milli by rapper Lil' Wayne is a song celebrating wealth and success. The rapper talks about how he is a millionaire and his rising career.
16. Take the Money and Run – Steve Miller Band
- Genre: Classic Rock
- Year released: 1976
- Album: Fly Like an Eagle
This tune by American rock band Steve Miller Band is about a young couple named Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue, who kill a man during a robbery and are on the run. In addition, a corrupt cop is trying to catch them.
17. She Works Hard for the Money – Donna Summer
- Genre: Pop
- Year released: 1983
- Album: She Works Hard for the Money
This classic hit is about an individual who, despite the odds, works hard for the money they earn. But despite their effort, they still are subjected to inequalities.
18. I Need a Dollar – Aloe Blacc
- Genre: RnB
- Year released: 2019
- Album: Good Things
I Need a Dollar is a song by American singer Aloe Blacc. The singer uses the perspective of a down-and-out individual in serious need of cash. The protagonist is going through a tough time and needs financial help.
19. All 'Bout The Money – Meja
- Genre: Pop
- Year released: 1998
- Album: Seven Sisters
This pop tune by Swedish singer and songwriter Meja talks about society's dependence on money. The singer describes how money can bring out the worst in people, destroy relationships and turn friends into enemies.
20. Price Tag – Jessie J
- Genre: Hip Hop, RnB, Pop
- Year released: 2011
- Album: Who You Are
English singer-songwriter Jessie J and American rapper B.o.B featured in Price Tag. The tune is about people who are always obsessed with the price tag of everything. According to the singer, riches are not the measure of everything.
Top songs about money include some of the most listened-to tracks on radio and TV. These songs are popular for their theme, making them favourites to many people globally. Money-themed songs have dominated all genres, from reggae to hip-hop and classic pop hits.
Yen.com.gh published an article with songs about loving someone you can't have (with videos). Loving someone and having them reciprocate the feeling is a fantastic experience. However, sometimes, people love what they can't have.
Songs about loving someone you can't have include some bangers made by some of the top musicians in the industry. From RnB to pop music, these songs creatively cover the theme.
Source: YEN.com.gh