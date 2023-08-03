20 top songs about money you should listen to (Updated list)

What is your favourite tune of all time? Whichever one it is, you can admit that some songs hit differently. One topic that has done well throughout history is that of money. Songs about money are some of the most common themes that have withstood the test of time.

Songs about money include tracks that have dominated the charts or performed well in sales. The theme of money is universal; everybody understands it, and it is easily relatable.

Top 20 songs about money

Songs about money have dominated various niches for a long time. You can easily find tracks about money, from rock to hip hop and RnB. But with a vast catalogue, which are the best songs to add to your playlist? Here is a list of 20 top tracks about money you should listen to.

1. Money (That's What I Want) – The Flying Lizards

Genre: Pop, Blues

Pop, Blues Year released: 1979

1979 Album: It's All So Easy

If you want to listen to old songs about money, this cover song by The Flying Lizards is perfect. Money (That's What I Want) is about the importance of finances in life. According to the singers, although love is pleasant, it doesn't pay the bills.

2. It's All About The Benjamins (Remix) – Puff Daddy & The Family

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 1997

1997 Album: No Way Out

If you are looking for songs about spending money, It's All About The Benjamins (Remix) is the best tune for you. The rap and hip-hop track talks about the Benjamins, a slang word for cash based on the $100 note featuring President Benjamin Franklin's portrait on the front.

3. Money – Pink Floyd

Genre: Classic Rock

Classic Rock Year released: 1973

1973 Album: The Dark Side of the Moon

Money is a classic song by the English progressive rock band Pink Floyd. This song is about the evil things money can bring. The single became the band's first hit in the United States.

4. Money Don't Matter 2 Night – Prince and the New Power Generation

Genre: RnB, Soul

RnB, Soul Year released: 1991

1991 Album: Diamond and Pearls

Money Don't Matter 2 Night is about a person constantly losing funds and not caring. He is frustrated by how everyone around him uses him for his coffers.

5. Money For Nothing – Dire Straits

Genre: Classic Rock

Classic Rock Year released: 1985

1985 Album: Brothers In Arms

Money For Nothing is about someone working hard at a job they don't like while watching others succeed and get what they want. The music video features two animations of working-class men watching T.V. and commenting on what they see.

6. Gold Digger – Kanye West Feat. Jamie Foxx

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 2005

2005 Album: Late Registration

If you are searching for songs about money rap, the hip-hop tune Gold Digger by Kanye West is the best choice. The song sampling Ray Charles I Got a Woman talks about how gold diggers, people who engage in transactional relationships for finances rather than love.

7. You Never Give Me Your Money – The Beatles

Genre: Classic Rock

Classic Rock Year released: 1969

1969 Album: Abbey Road

You Never Give Me Your Money is a classic rock song by the Beatles, an English rock band. It was written by Paul McCartney, documenting the band's financial and personal difficulties.

8. C.R.E.A.M. – The Wu-Tang Clan

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 1994

1994 Album: Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

C.R.E.A.M. is a song by the American hardcore hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. C.R.E.A.M. is an acronym for "Cash Rules Everything Around Me". The tune is about how money is in charge of people's lives and the unfairness of capitalism.

9. Mo Money, Mo Problems – Notorious BIG Ft. Puff Daddy And Mase

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 1997

1997 Album: Life After Death

Mo Money, Mo Problems explain how finances and success can lead to problems. It describes how others will yearn for your belongings and try to bring you down to bring themselves up. The tune contains a sample from I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross.

10. Moneytalks – AC/DC

Genre: Classic Rock

Classic Rock Year released: 1990

1990 Album: The Razor's Edge

Moneytalks is a song originally released on the album The Razor's Edge by Australian rock band AC/DC. The song is about worldly desires and the dream of money, defined by luxury items and material possessions.

11. Money Trees – Kendrick Lamar

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 2012

2012 Album: Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City

Money Trees describes how getting rich brings comfort. It also illustrates how desperate people, like those from poverty-stricken neighbourhoods, strive to get rich.

12. I Get Money – 50 Cent

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 2007

2007 Album: Curtis

If you want songs about making money and hustling, I Get Money by American rapper 50 Cent is perfect. The hit is about his various ventures hustling and how they paid off. 50 Cent celebrates his wealth, success, and rise from poverty to fame.

13. Money – Cardi B

Genre: Rap, Hip Hop

Rap, Hip Hop Year released: 2018

2018 Album: N/A

Money is a single by American rapper Cardi B in which she talks about the insane wealth she has created for herself. The rapper reflects on her successes and motherhood while showing off her possessions and financial stability.

14. Bills Bills Bills – Destiny's Child

Genre: Pop

Pop Year released: 1999

1999 Album: The Writing's on the Wall

Bills Bills Bills by Destiny's Child is among the top R&B songs about money. This song is about a man who gradually becomes more dependent on his girlfriend for cash. He runs up bills and then asks his girl to pay them.

15. A Milli – Lil' Wayne

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Hip-Hop, Rap Year released: 2008

2008 Album: Tha Carter III

A Milli by rapper Lil' Wayne is a song celebrating wealth and success. The rapper talks about how he is a millionaire and his rising career.

16. Take the Money and Run – Steve Miller Band

Genre: Classic Rock

Classic Rock Year released: 1976

1976 Album: Fly Like an Eagle

This tune by American rock band Steve Miller Band is about a young couple named Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue, who kill a man during a robbery and are on the run. In addition, a corrupt cop is trying to catch them.

17. She Works Hard for the Money – Donna Summer

Genre: Pop

Pop Year released: 1983

1983 Album: She Works Hard for the Money

This classic hit is about an individual who, despite the odds, works hard for the money they earn. But despite their effort, they still are subjected to inequalities.

18. I Need a Dollar – Aloe Blacc

Genre: RnB

RnB Year released: 2019

2019 Album: Good Things

I Need a Dollar is a song by American singer Aloe Blacc. The singer uses the perspective of a down-and-out individual in serious need of cash. The protagonist is going through a tough time and needs financial help.

19. All 'Bout The Money – Meja

Genre: Pop

Pop Year released: 1998

1998 Album: Seven Sisters

This pop tune by Swedish singer and songwriter Meja talks about society's dependence on money. The singer describes how money can bring out the worst in people, destroy relationships and turn friends into enemies.

20. Price Tag – Jessie J

Genre: Hip Hop, RnB, Pop

Hip Hop, RnB, Pop Year released: 2011

2011 Album: Who You Are

English singer-songwriter Jessie J and American rapper B.o.B featured in Price Tag. The tune is about people who are always obsessed with the price tag of everything. According to the singer, riches are not the measure of everything.

Top songs about money include some of the most listened-to tracks on radio and TV. These songs are popular for their theme, making them favourites to many people globally. Money-themed songs have dominated all genres, from reggae to hip-hop and classic pop hits.

