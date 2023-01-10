10 famous people with Klinefelter syndrome you probably didn't know about

Klinefelter syndrome is a genetic disorder that occurs when a baby boy is born with an extra X chromosome resulting in XXY instead of XY. The condition is often diagnosed in adulthood. Many prominent people are living with this condition, yet it hasn't stopped them from succeeding. Who are the famous people with Klinefelter syndrome?

Can a girl have Klinefelter's syndrome? Klinefelter syndrome (47, XXY) is a condition that affects men born with an extra X chromosome resulting in an XXY sex chromosome karyotype. Most men don't realize they have this condition because its symptoms are mild.

In severe cases, the men will have a small manhood, wider hips, less facial and body hair, fewer muscles, and enlarged br*asts. Additionally, they will experience infertility, low sexual drive, learning disorders, and speech difficulties.

10 famous people with Klinefelter syndrome

How common is Klinefelter syndrome? Approximately one in about 500 to 800 male children are born with Klinefelter syndrome annually. The syndrome affects all social classes, including the most prominent and influential individuals. Here is a list of 10 famous male people with Klinefelter syndrome you probably didn't know about.

1. George Washington

George Washington, the first president of the United States 1789-97. Photo: Stock Montage

What famous people have Klinefelter syndrome? George Washington, an American soldier, statesman, and founding father, served as the first president of the United States of America from 1789 to 1797. It is alleged that George Washington had Klinefelter syndrome, with some even speculating that he was infertile as his only two children were adopted.

In addition to his purported sterility, a typical indication of Klinefelter syndrome, Washington's physical characteristics also supported this claim. He was 6'12" tall, which is common for men with this condition. However, there is no documented proof that he suffered from Klinefelter syndrome.

2. Lili Elbe

Lili Elbe (1886-1931). The first known recipient of sexual reassignment surgery. Photo: Ullstein Bild

Lili Elbe was a prominent Danish painter who was born in December 1882. Her birth name was Einar Andrea Magnus Wegner, but she changed it to Lili Elbe in 1931 after undergoing sex transition surgery. The consensus is that she suffered from Klinefelter syndrome.

Lili was castrated in 1930 by Dr Ludwig Levy-Lenz, which considerably encouraged rumours that she had the syndrome. Additionally, her feminine-appearing body shape, face, and legs fueled curiosity regarding her condition. Unfortunately, in 1931, Lili died while undergoing a uterus implant. She also did not have any biological children.

3. Castor Semenya

Caster Semenya competes in the Women's 5000m heats at the World Athletics Championships in 2022. Photo: Andy Lyons

Castor Semenya is a famous South African athlete and an Olympics gold medalist. It is rumoured that she has Klinefelter syndrome, mainly due to her physical appearance. However, her condition has never been disclosed publicly. Many say that she should not be permitted to compete with other women due to her high testosterone level, which gives her an upper hand in the sport.

She has faced numerous challenges, including a mandatory medical examination under the guise of a doping test and being compelled to take dr*gs to reduce her testosterone levels. Semenya and her wife, Violet, had a kid through artificial insemination.

4. Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain in 2022. Photo: Clive Mason

Does Tom Cruise have Klinefelter syndrome? Tom Cruise is one of the most influential and famous people with Klinefelter syndrome. He is a renowned American actor who has won many accolades for his work. It has been rumoured that Tom has had Klinefelter syndrome for a very long time, although there is no evidence to support this allegation.

He is tall and has a rounded body type and wide hips, which are some of the symptoms of this condition. Additionally, he is not the biological father of his three children and allegedly suffers from dyslexia (another symptom of Klinefelter).

5. Janet Mock

Janet Mock attends the 2021 Met Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Janet Mock is another famous person with Klinefelter syndrome. She is an American writer, television personality, producer, director, and activist for transgender rights, who was given the name Charles at birth as she was born male.

Janet changed her gender through sex reassignment surgery and became a transgender activist to help others with similar conditions. However, she still refuses to answer personal questions regarding her physique in interviews and on television.

6. Lauren Foster

Lauren Foster attends Tinder x GLAAD Celebrate Inclusion Acceptance Equality in 2016 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Lauren, a South African supermodel born in Durban, was diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome at a young age. Her family was very supportive and went out of their way to accept her as a girl. She began hormone therapy at 17, and one year later, she underwent gender affirmation surgery. As a result of her sharp cheekbones and piercing blue eyes, she became a successful model and conquered the beauty and fashion world.

Forster eventually found acceptance and continued to grace the glossy pages of the industry's leading fashion publications, although a tabloid had once published a story identifying her as a man. She is also an LGBTQ community advocate on her social media platforms.

7. Caroline Cossey

Caroline 'Tula' Cossey, a model who is a transgender woman, and has appeared in a James Bond film. Photo: Brendan Monks

Caroline Cossey, born in August 1954, is a famous model from Britain popularly known by her stage name Tula. In 1981, she appeared in the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. Following her appearance in the film, his transgender status was revealed to the world.

Even though she was born and raised as a male, she always acknowledged in his memoirs that she was uncertain about her sexuality. Additionally, she claims that her peers constantly bullied her due to his feminine appearance. Caroline was diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome at 17 and began hormone therapy immediately after that.

8. Jaime Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala. Photo: Kevin Winter

Jaime Lee Curtis is a well-known Hollywood actress, author, blogger, and activist who reportedly was born with an intersex disorder. Some individuals even believe she was born a man with Klinefelter syndrome. Additionally, there is widespread speculation that Jaime had sex reassignment to appear more feminine.

However, she has frequently neglected to answer questions regarding this allegation in her interviews, which has only served to amplify the notion. Some argue that her parents gave her a gender-neutral name so that it would fit her regardless of whether she transitioned to a woman. Her feminine appearance has also contributed significantly to the spreading of rumours.

9. Dr. Renée Richards

Dr Renee Richards at a press conference at Newport Beach. Photo: Bettmann

One of the famous people with Klinefelter syndrome is Dr Renée Richards. She is an American author, ophthalmologist, and former tennis player. She is also a transgender activist who pioneered the rights of transgender people in sports.

She competed professionally in the 1970s and gained widespread recognition after undergoing sex reassignment surgery to participate as a woman in the 1976 US Open. However, she was barred from doing so because of new legislation requiring female contestants to have only two X chromosomes. Richards refused to take the mandatory examinations, appealed the decision and won. Despite her condition, she had a brief career as a tennis player after this occurrence.

10. Veronique Francoise Caroline Renard

Veronique Francoise Caroline Renard is one of the famous people with Klinefelter syndrome. She is a popular Dutch actress, author, and visual artist who was officially diagnosed with the condition at a very young age. She was born male but underwent sexual reassignment surgery in 1982, making her the youngest person in the Netherlands to undergo this procedure.

Her autobiography, Pholomolo: No Man, No Woman, describes her struggles as a transgender woman. In the memoir, she discusses several relationships, many of which ended after revealing her condition. She also established the Pantau Foundation, which generates donations for the well-being of Tibetan refugees in India.

Throughout history, many incredible and famous people with Klinefelter syndrome have existed, but the condition did not stop them from achieving great success and inspiring others. However, most of them have decided to keep their conditions a secret and people are only left to speculate based on their physical appearances and lifestyle.

