Top 20 LuckyCrush alternatives: Other options for random chat and video calling (free & paid)
If you are still in the dating scene, chances are high that you've heard of LuckyCrush. The platform is an online video chat service that pairs users randomly to find the perfect match. But if the app's services aren't cutting it, you'll be glad to discover many LuckyCrush alternatives.
We compiled this list of LuckyCrush alternatives using data from AlternativeTo, SaaSHub, and other publicly available sources. The research concentrated on the alternative platforms' features, similarities, and popularity.
20 LuckyCrush alternatives
Like most online platforms, LuckyCrush has many alternatives in case one fails. These alternative websites offer their versions of chatting services, making them ideal for replacements. Here is a look at the best free and paid LuckyCrush similar apps.
|Apps
|Pricing
|Hiyak
|Free
|Chatous
|Free
|Tinychat
|Free
|ChatRad
|Free
|Chatroulette
|Free
|FaceFlow
|Free
|Bazoocam
|Free
|Emerald Chat
|Free
|#1 Chat Avenue
|Free
|ChatHub
|Free
|ICQ chat
|Free
|Azar
|Free
|Camsurf
|Free
|Match
|Paid
|Fruzo
|Paid
|Monkey
|Paid
|HOLLA
|Paid
|ChatSpin
|Free/paid
|Shagle
|Free/paid
|Chatliv
|Free/paid
Free LuckyCrush alternatives
Free LuckyCrush alternatives comprise apps that are free to download and use. The functions of these platforms do not require sign-up registration fees or monthly fees.
Hiyak
- Platform: iOS and Android
- Features: Video chat, random matching, interest filters, anonymity, user profiles, report and block
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 3 February 2021
Hiyak is a random live video chat platform. Users can connect with strangers for conversations with the added advantage of anonymity. The app is free, allowing access to basic features. Users can purchase coins to make direct calls and send exclusive gifts.
Chatous
- Platform: iOS and Android
- Features: Interest tags, anonymity, photo sharing, report and block
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 12 September 2013
Chatous is among the best free LuckyCrush alternatives for Android and iOS. The app is anonymous, allowing users to interact privately. Recently, Chatous introduced AI companionship with users describing and choosing attributes for your perfect companion.
Tinychat
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Virtual chat rooms, anonymous chat
- Pricing: Free or paid (premium)
- Initial release: 2009
Tinychat is an online talk website that allows users to communicate via instant messaging, voice, and video. You can access the app's primary features for free or remove ads and access premium features from $4 to $37 per month.
ChatRad
- Platform: Web
- Features: Voice, text and video chat
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: May 2013
ChatRad is a video chat site where you can meet new people, talk to strangers and enjoy random cam chats. Using ChatRad involves three easy steps: agree to the terms of use, press "start", and enable your webcam.
Chatroulette
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Audio or video chats, interest tags, gender and country filters, live broadcasting
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 16 November 2009
Chatroulette is an adult random online video talk website. It pairs users randomly with a choice between two other users for webcam-based conversations. Chatting is easy, and only one click away with filter connections to meet your criteria.
FaceFlow
- Platform: Web
- Features: 1 on 1 video calls, instant messaging, video conferencing
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 2010
FaceFlow is a free platform for video conference calls. It serves as an excellent alternative to video chat apps like LuckyCrush. One of the platform's top features is the 'Find Random Partner' feature, which matches users randomly for a one-on-one chat.
Bazoocam
- Platform: Web
- Features: Quick matches, swipe option, high-quality videos
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 2009
Bazoocam is a free webcam chat site where members pair randomly with each other in chat sessions. Users don't get to choose who they match with; they can skip the selected choice if they aren't interested.
Emerald Chat
- Platform: Web
- Features: Matching system, one-on-one text and video chat, group chat, photo and media sharing
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 22 August 2016
Emerald Chat is a free random chat platform where users can connect with people worldwide through video, group, and text messages. It also has a chat room function that connects people with a group of random users.
#1 Chat Avenue
- Platform: Web
- Features: Chat rooms, video calls
- Pricing: Free or paid (extra functionality)
- Initial release: 7 June 2000
Chat Avenue is a free online video talk platform hosting twenty chat rooms. The platform has grouped its chat rooms according to preference, with kids, music, and live chat as examples.
ChatHub
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Easy chats, filters, swipe & match, high-quality video
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 2019
ChatHub is an online video-sharing platform that allows you to connect with random strangers and proceed with voice, video, and phone calls for free. The platform is most suitable for users above 18, but teens 13 and over can use it with parental supervision and consent.
ICQ chat
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Audio to text, intelligent replies, voice and video calls, push-to-talk, photo sharing
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 15 November 1996
ICQ is a cross-platform chat website derived from the English phrase 'I Seek You.' Users can also create unlimited chat rooms and groups for video chats. ICQ-chat features include an intuitive user interface, high video and audio quality and no ads.
Azar
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Voice and text translator, video chat
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 2019
Azar is an app that allows you to video chat with strangers randomly. You can use the app to meet new friends or move from one conversation to another. It has a region preferences option and an in-built text and instant voice translator.
Camsurf
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Random video chat
- Pricing: Free
- Initial release: 2015
Camsurf is a video chat application that allows users across the globe to connect with random people and initiate conversations. The app offers users the ability to choose the location of users they wish to communicate with.
Paid LuckyCrush alternatives
Paid LuckyCrush alternatives comprise apps and platforms that are free to download, have free trials/free limited use, or require funds to unlock premium features. These platforms require registration fees or monthly subscription fees.
Match
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Match picks, activity date, photo count, mutual match, reverse match
- Pricing: Paid
- Initial release: 21 April 1995
Match is an online dating service available on mobile or web. Users can boost their Match subscription with several add-on features. The platform offers free trials, standard ($31.99 per month for three months), and premium ($34.99 per month for three months) plans.
Fruzo
- Platform: Web
- Features: Video chat, friends list, search function
- Pricing: Paid
- Initial release: 2014
Fruzo is a social networking platform that combines the features of online dating and video chatting. The site offers a 30-day free trial period, after which users can choose between $11.99 per week, $29.99 monthly, or $49.99 quarterly.
Monkey
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Swipe functionality, virtual currency system
- Pricing: Paid
- Initial release: 2020
Monkey is a LuckyCrush alternative app that facilitates random video chat connections between users. It allows users to connect with strangers for 15-second video calls quickly. The app is free to download, but text chats and search filters are $13.99 monthly or $6.99 weekly.
HOLLA
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Customisable filters, chat rooms
- Pricing: Paid
- Initial release: 12 September 2017
HOLLA is a video chat platform on mobile phone app stores and the web. It has advanced algorithms that facilitate seamless matching, connecting users 1-on-1 with like-minded individuals. Though the app is free to download, the gender and location filters, unlimited chats, and complete profile info come with a $19.99 monthly subscription.
ChatSpin
- Platform: iOS, Android, web
- Features: Filters and effects, straightforward interface, control over audio and visual
- Pricing: Free/paid
- Initial release: 2016
ChatSpin is a random LuckyCrush alternative that connects you to people worldwide to chat via text or video. ChatSpin Plus enables you to filter who you speak with based on location and gender at $19.99 monthly.
Shagle
- Platform: Web
- Features: Translation tools, video chat, text chat, virtual masks
- Pricing: Free/paid
- Initial release: 2009
Shagle is a video-chatting site that connects random strangers worldwide to find a date or two. Registration and personal information are not needed to use the service. Users can use the app for free, but location and gender filters are available for $19.99 monthly.
Chatliv
- Platform: Web
- Features: Cam-to-cam chat, live video, private chat rooms
- Pricing: Free/Paid
- Initial release: 2014
Chatliv stands out as a dynamic and engaging LuckyCrush alternative. It offers a variety of communication options to suit every preference. The platform offers free chat for a limited time. You can pay $1.99 daily, $9.99 monthly, or $59.99 for an annual subscription for unlimited chat time.
Does LuckyCrush have an app?
Yes, it does. The platform has free apps on Google Play Store and Apple Store. There is also a web version for Windows and Mac OS.
Which are the best LuckyCrush alternatives?
There are various free and paid LuckyCrush alternatives. Notable examples include Hiyak, Chatous, Shagle, and HOLLA.
Is LuckyCrush free or paid?
LuckyCrush is free for women. Men get limited free minutes and must buy minutes or credits after trial. The app works on a pay-per-minute service with credits in batches of 20 ($16.90), 60 ($48.90) or 120 ($89.90).
Numerous LuckyCrush alternatives exist that are ideal for random chat and video calling. These sites and apps vary and comprise free and paid versions.
