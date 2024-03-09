If you are still in the dating scene, chances are high that you've heard of LuckyCrush. The platform is an online video chat service that pairs users randomly to find the perfect match. But if the app's services aren't cutting it, you'll be glad to discover many LuckyCrush alternatives.

We compiled this list of LuckyCrush alternatives using data from AlternativeTo, SaaSHub, and other publicly available sources. The research concentrated on the alternative platforms' features, similarities, and popularity.

20 LuckyCrush alternatives

Like most online platforms, LuckyCrush has many alternatives in case one fails. These alternative websites offer their versions of chatting services, making them ideal for replacements. Here is a look at the best free and paid LuckyCrush similar apps.

Apps Pricing Hiyak Free Chatous Free Tinychat Free ChatRad Free Chatroulette Free FaceFlow Free Bazoocam Free Emerald Chat Free #1 Chat Avenue Free ChatHub Free ICQ chat Free Azar Free Camsurf Free Match Paid Fruzo Paid Monkey Paid HOLLA Paid ChatSpin Free/paid Shagle Free/paid Chatliv Free/paid

Free LuckyCrush alternatives

Free LuckyCrush alternatives comprise apps that are free to download and use. The functions of these platforms do not require sign-up registration fees or monthly fees.

Hiyak

Platform: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Features: Video chat, random matching, interest filters, anonymity, user profiles, report and block

Video chat, random matching, interest filters, anonymity, user profiles, report and block Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 3 February 2021

Hiyak is a random live video chat platform. Users can connect with strangers for conversations with the added advantage of anonymity. The app is free, allowing access to basic features. Users can purchase coins to make direct calls and send exclusive gifts.

Chatous

Platform: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Features: Interest tags, anonymity, photo sharing, report and block

Interest tags, anonymity, photo sharing, report and block Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 12 September 2013

Chatous is among the best free LuckyCrush alternatives for Android and iOS. The app is anonymous, allowing users to interact privately. Recently, Chatous introduced AI companionship with users describing and choosing attributes for your perfect companion.

Tinychat

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Virtual chat rooms, anonymous chat

Virtual chat rooms, anonymous chat Pricing: Free or paid (premium)

Free or paid (premium) Initial release: 2009

Tinychat is an online talk website that allows users to communicate via instant messaging, voice, and video. You can access the app's primary features for free or remove ads and access premium features from $4 to $37 per month.

ChatRad

Platform: Web

Web Features: Voice, text and video chat

Voice, text and video chat Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: May 2013

ChatRad is a video chat site where you can meet new people, talk to strangers and enjoy random cam chats. Using ChatRad involves three easy steps: agree to the terms of use, press "start", and enable your webcam.

Chatroulette

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Audio or video chats, interest tags, gender and country filters, live broadcasting

Audio or video chats, interest tags, gender and country filters, live broadcasting Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 16 November 2009

Chatroulette is an adult random online video talk website. It pairs users randomly with a choice between two other users for webcam-based conversations. Chatting is easy, and only one click away with filter connections to meet your criteria.

FaceFlow

Platform: Web

Web Features: 1 on 1 video calls, instant messaging, video conferencing

1 on 1 video calls, instant messaging, video conferencing Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 2010

FaceFlow is a free platform for video conference calls. It serves as an excellent alternative to video chat apps like LuckyCrush. One of the platform's top features is the 'Find Random Partner' feature, which matches users randomly for a one-on-one chat.

Bazoocam

Platform: Web

Web Features: Quick matches, swipe option, high-quality videos

Quick matches, swipe option, high-quality videos Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 2009

Bazoocam is a free webcam chat site where members pair randomly with each other in chat sessions. Users don't get to choose who they match with; they can skip the selected choice if they aren't interested.

Emerald Chat

Platform: Web

Web Features: Matching system, one-on-one text and video chat, group chat, photo and media sharing

Matching system, one-on-one text and video chat, group chat, photo and media sharing Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 22 August 2016

Emerald Chat is a free random chat platform where users can connect with people worldwide through video, group, and text messages. It also has a chat room function that connects people with a group of random users.

#1 Chat Avenue

Platform: Web

Web Features: Chat rooms, video calls

Chat rooms, video calls Pricing: Free or paid (extra functionality)

Free or paid (extra functionality) Initial release: 7 June 2000

Chat Avenue is a free online video talk platform hosting twenty chat rooms. The platform has grouped its chat rooms according to preference, with kids, music, and live chat as examples.

ChatHub

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Easy chats, filters, swipe & match, high-quality video

Easy chats, filters, swipe & match, high-quality video Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 2019

ChatHub is an online video-sharing platform that allows you to connect with random strangers and proceed with voice, video, and phone calls for free. The platform is most suitable for users above 18, but teens 13 and over can use it with parental supervision and consent.

ICQ chat

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Audio to text, intelligent replies, voice and video calls, push-to-talk, photo sharing

Audio to text, intelligent replies, voice and video calls, push-to-talk, photo sharing Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 15 November 1996

ICQ is a cross-platform chat website derived from the English phrase 'I Seek You.' Users can also create unlimited chat rooms and groups for video chats. ICQ-chat features include an intuitive user interface, high video and audio quality and no ads.

Azar

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Voice and text translator, video chat

Voice and text translator, video chat Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 2019

Azar is an app that allows you to video chat with strangers randomly. You can use the app to meet new friends or move from one conversation to another. It has a region preferences option and an in-built text and instant voice translator.

Camsurf

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Random video chat

Random video chat Pricing: Free

Free Initial release: 2015

Camsurf is a video chat application that allows users across the globe to connect with random people and initiate conversations. The app offers users the ability to choose the location of users they wish to communicate with.

Paid LuckyCrush alternatives

Paid LuckyCrush alternatives comprise apps and platforms that are free to download, have free trials/free limited use, or require funds to unlock premium features. These platforms require registration fees or monthly subscription fees.

Match

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Match picks, activity date, photo count, mutual match, reverse match

Match picks, activity date, photo count, mutual match, reverse match Pricing: Paid

Paid Initial release: 21 April 1995

Match is an online dating service available on mobile or web. Users can boost their Match subscription with several add-on features. The platform offers free trials, standard ($31.99 per month for three months), and premium ($34.99 per month for three months) plans.

Fruzo

Platform: Web

Web Features: Video chat, friends list, search function

Video chat, friends list, search function Pricing: Paid

Paid Initial release: 2014

Fruzo is a social networking platform that combines the features of online dating and video chatting. The site offers a 30-day free trial period, after which users can choose between $11.99 per week, $29.99 monthly, or $49.99 quarterly.

Monkey

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Swipe functionality, virtual currency system

Swipe functionality, virtual currency system Pricing: Paid

Paid Initial release: 2020

Monkey is a LuckyCrush alternative app that facilitates random video chat connections between users. It allows users to connect with strangers for 15-second video calls quickly. The app is free to download, but text chats and search filters are $13.99 monthly or $6.99 weekly.

HOLLA

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Customisable filters, chat rooms

Customisable filters, chat rooms Pricing: Paid

Paid Initial release: 12 September 2017

HOLLA is a video chat platform on mobile phone app stores and the web. It has advanced algorithms that facilitate seamless matching, connecting users 1-on-1 with like-minded individuals. Though the app is free to download, the gender and location filters, unlimited chats, and complete profile info come with a $19.99 monthly subscription.

ChatSpin

Platform: iOS, Android, web

iOS, Android, web Features: Filters and effects, straightforward interface, control over audio and visual

Filters and effects, straightforward interface, control over audio and visual Pricing: Free/paid

Free/paid Initial release: 2016

ChatSpin is a random LuckyCrush alternative that connects you to people worldwide to chat via text or video. ChatSpin Plus enables you to filter who you speak with based on location and gender at $19.99 monthly.

Shagle

Platform: Web

Web Features: Translation tools, video chat, text chat, virtual masks

Translation tools, video chat, text chat, virtual masks Pricing: Free/paid

Free/paid Initial release: 2009

Shagle is a video-chatting site that connects random strangers worldwide to find a date or two. Registration and personal information are not needed to use the service. Users can use the app for free, but location and gender filters are available for $19.99 monthly.

Chatliv

Platform: Web

Web Features: Cam-to-cam chat, live video, private chat rooms

Cam-to-cam chat, live video, private chat rooms Pricing: Free/Paid

Free/Paid Initial release: 2014

Chatliv stands out as a dynamic and engaging LuckyCrush alternative. It offers a variety of communication options to suit every preference. The platform offers free chat for a limited time. You can pay $1.99 daily, $9.99 monthly, or $59.99 for an annual subscription for unlimited chat time.

Does LuckyCrush have an app?

Yes, it does. The platform has free apps on Google Play Store and Apple Store. There is also a web version for Windows and Mac OS.

Which are the best LuckyCrush alternatives?

There are various free and paid LuckyCrush alternatives. Notable examples include Hiyak, Chatous, Shagle, and HOLLA.

Is LuckyCrush free or paid?

LuckyCrush is free for women. Men get limited free minutes and must buy minutes or credits after trial. The app works on a pay-per-minute service with credits in batches of 20 ($16.90), 60 ($48.90) or 120 ($89.90).

Numerous LuckyCrush alternatives exist that are ideal for random chat and video calling. These sites and apps vary and comprise free and paid versions.

