What is the longest song ever recorded? Top 20 songs ranked

in music, there is a category that defies the limits of typical song structures, pushing the boundaries of time and testing artists' and listeners' patience. These are the epic compositions, the expansive audio odysseys that travel across soundscapes of emotions and imagination. But what is the longest song ever recorded, and whose composition has left a lasting impression on musical history?

When compiling this list of the longest songs ever, we used data from various music analysis sites such as Facts.net and Musicgateaway. These songs range from 1000 years to less than an hour.

What is the longest song ever recorded?

Most songs often last between three to ten minutes. Pop songs are usually three to four minutes long, whereas rock songs can be five to seven minutes long. Jazz tunes last eight minutes, whereas classical music can last up to ten minutes. Nonetheless, artists and music producers are at liberty to create longer tracks. These are some of the longest songs in length ever recorded.

Song title Length Long Player 1000 years As Slow As Possible 639 years Like a Wall in Which an Insect Lives and Gnaws 5 years, 258 days, and 8 hours Shri Ram Charit Manas 5 days and 18 hours Rituals of the Elements and Feasts of the Times 4 days and 14 hours Symphony of the Crown 48 hours, 39 minutes, and 35 seconds 7 Skies H3 24 hours The Ring Cycle 15 hrs He is Cruel and Moves with Great Cunning 13 hours, 37 minutes, and 33 seconds The Rise and Fall of Bossanova 13 hours, 23 minutes, and 32 seconds Opus Clavicesmbalisticum 1 hour 17 minutes The Whirlwind 4 hours and 30 minutes Apparente Libertà 1 hour, 16 minutes, and 47 seconds The Devil Glitch 1 hour and 9 minutes Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness 1 hour and 6 minutes Garden of Dreams 59 minutes and 25 seconds Catch Thirtythree 47 minutes and 9 seconds Thick As A Brick 43 minutes and 50 seconds Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence 42 minutes and 2 seconds A Long Day 36 minutes and 30 seconds

1. Long Player (1999–2999)

Artist: Jem Finer

Jem Finer Length: 1000 years

1000 years Released: 1999

What is the longest song in the world? Top of this list is Long Player, an experimental composition by British artist Jem Finer. This song has been playing without repetition since 31 December 1999, when it started playing in a lighthouse in England.

How long is the longest song? Long Player will stop playing in 2999 when it has completed its cycle, which will have lasted 1000 years. The song is a result of extensive research on music systems. It consists of six compositions that follow strict yet basic rules.

2. As Slow As Possible (2001–2640)

Artist: John Cage

John Cage Length: 639 years

639 years Released: 2001

As Slow As Possible is a musical composition by John Cage. It is the second-longest musical performance ever attempted. Cage composed it for organ in 1987, adapting his 1985 piano composition ASLSP.

In 2001, an organ in Halberstadt's St. Burchardi Church began a performance that would last until 2640. This makes it the longest-running non-computerised work currently in performance.

3. Like a Wall in Which an Insect Lives and Gnaws (5 years, 258 days, and 8 hours)

Artist: Bull of Heaven

Bull of Heaven Length: 5 years, 258 days, and 8 hours

5 years, 258 days, and 8 hours Released: 2010

Although it begins a little slowly, Bull of Heaven's Like a Wall in Which an Insect Lives and Gnaws picks up momentum by year 2, day 216, hour 14, and minute 23. The song was released on 31 July 2010. The Bull of Heaven band is best known for its slow, protracted, and unchanging music.

4. Shri Ram Charit Manas (5 days and 18 hours)

Artist: Dr Pillai

Dr Pillai Length: 138:41:20

138:41:20 Released: 2023

According to Guinness World Records, Shri Ram Charit Manas is now the world's longest official track, lasting more than five days of unbroken listening. Because the runtime is so long, it was uploaded to Spotify as 52 tracks (each lasting two hours) and spread across five albums.

5. Rituals of the Elements and Feasts of the Times (4 days and 14 hours)

Artist: Bull of Heaven

Bull of Heaven Length: 4 days and 14 hrs

4 days and 14 hrs Released: 2009

How long is the longest song ever recorded? Bull of Heaven has another song that has made it to this list: Rituals of the Elements and Feasts of the Times. The song was released on 17 October 2009 and lasts 110 hours (or roughly an hour if you listen to the excerpt).

Although Rituals of the Elements and Feasts of the Times is far lengthier than necessary, most listeners can't help but enjoy the track's sound.

6. Symphony of the Crown (48 hours, 39 minutes, and 35 seconds)

Artist: Earthena

Earthena Length: 48:39:35

48:39:35 Released: 2021

What is the longest song on Spotify? Earthena's Symphony of the Crown is the world's longest song on Spotify. The song was turned into an album and divided into segments, with the final section running at 39:35.

7. 7 Skies H3 (24 hours)

Artist: The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips Length: 24 hrs

24 hrs Released: 2011

What is the longest Metallica song? 7 Skies H3 is a 24-hour single from the EP 24 Hour Song Skull. Although it was compiled as a continuous, day-long song, it was recorded in segments spanning 25 minutes to 7 hours.

For Halloween 2011, the song was released in a limited edition of 13 copies, with flash drives encased in real human skulls. Each skull costs $5,000. A website was also created, with the music playing in an infinite loop.

8. The Ring Cycle (15 hrs)

Artist: Richard Wagner

Richard Wagner Length: 15:00:00

15:00:00 Released: 1876

The Ring Cycle by Richard Wagner (Der Ring des Nibelungen) comprises four German-language epic music dramas. Wagner took 26 years, from 1848 to 1874, to compose this masterwork, which was first played on 16 August at the Bayreuth Festival Theatre in Bayreuth, Germany.

9. He is Cruel and Moves with Great Cunning (13 hours, 37 minutes, and 33 seconds)

Artist: Bull of Heaven

Bull of Heaven Length: 13:37:33

13:37:33 Released: 2008

It takes 13 hours, 37 minutes, and 33 seconds to finish listening to He is Cruel and Moves with Great Cunning by Bull of Heaven (or 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 50 seconds if you listen to the snippet). Since 2008, the music band has released long tracks, including He is Cruel and Moves with Great Cunning.

10. The Rise and Fall of Bossanova (13 hours, 23 minutes, and 32 seconds)

Artist: P C III

P C III Length: 13:23:32

13:23:32 Released: 2016

The Rise and Fall of Bossanova is Michael J Bostwick's fifth album for his musical project Pipe Choir Three, released on 1 November 2016. Despite being divided into five tracks, the entire album is a single song. From 2016 to 2020, the album held the Guinness World Record for the longest official song release.

11. Opus Clavicesmbalisticum (4 hours and 30 minutes)

Artist: Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji

Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji Length: 14: 30:00

14: 30:00 Released: 1930

Opus Clavicembalisticum is among the longest piano songs ever recorded. Piano player Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji wrote and released the track on 25 June 1930. It was dedicated to Christopher Murray Grieve, a Scottish poet, writer, journalist, and politician.

12. The Whirlwind (1 hour 17 minutes)

Artist: Transatlantic

Transatlantic Length : 1:17:00

: 1:17:00 Released: 2009

The Whirlwind is the Transatlantic progressive rock and metal band's third studio album. It is 77 minutes long and available in three formats: a standard edition, a double-disc special edition, and a deluxe. The song was released on 23 October 2009. This masterpiece is one of the longest-running songs ever.

13. Apparente Libertà (1 hour, 16 minutes, and 47 seconds)

Artist: Giancarlo Ferrari

Giancarlo Ferrari Length: 76:44

76:44 Released: 2008

Apparente Libertà is the longest pop song ever recorded as of 2024. Giancarlo Ferrari composed the song in 2005 and released it as a physical CD in 2008. The Italian vocalist was involved in a car accident in 1998, which could explain the vocal track's distortion, which made the lyrics challenging to comprehend.

14. The Devil Glitch (1 hour and 9 minutes)

Artist: Chris Butler

Chris Butler Length: 69 minutes

69 minutes Released: 1996

Chris Butler set a Guinness World Record in 1997 for the longest pop music recording, The Devil Glitch, which lasted one hour and nine minutes. It was the longest pop song until Giancarlo Ferrari's Apparente Libertà surpassed it. The Devil Glitch is among the longest tracks on Spotify.

15. Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness (1 hour and 6 minutes)

Artist: Green Carnation

Green Carnation Length: 66 minutes

66 minutes Released: 2001

Green Carnation, a Norwegian progressive metal band, released Light of Day, Day of Darkness in November 2001. Terje Vik Schel, aka Tchort, a founding member of Green Carnation, composed the song.

The song's tragic story revolves around Tchort's late daughter and his son, Damien Aleksander, whose voice appears in the song's last moments.

16. Garden of Dreams (59 minutes and 25 seconds)

Artist: The Flower Kings

The Flower Kings Length: 59:25

59:25 Released: 2002

What is the longest song ever? Garden of Dreams by The Flower Kings comprises 18 parts that, when combined, form a whole song. The song contains a flurry of diverse feelings that flow back and forth between these divisions, earning it the distinction of a masterpiece for its ability to express a wide range of emotions.

17. Catch Thirtythree (47 minutes and 9 seconds)

Artist: Meshuggah

Meshuggah Length: 47:09

47:09 Released: 2005

Catch Thirtythree by Meshuggah, a Swedish heavy metal band, is one of the longest songs. It was released on 16 May 2005 and achieved significant success, ranking 170th on the Billboard 200 chart.

18. Thick As A Brick (43 minutes and 50 seconds)

Artist: Jethro Tull

Jethro Tull Length: 43:50

43:50 Released: 1972

Thick As A Brick is the longest rock song among the long classic rock tunes. It was inspired by criticism, prompting frontman and songwriter Ian Anderson to compose a song that mimicked Monty Python's use of complicated musical patterns intertwined with comedy.

19. Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence (42 minutes and 2 seconds)

Artist: Dream Theatre

Dream Theatre Length: 42:02

42:02 Released:

Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence is one of Dream Theater's longest songs. Like many on this list, it was divided into eight parts. It is the type of song you should listen to if you want to learn more about the human psyche or better comprehend the challenges that people with mental illnesses face.

20. A Long Day (36 minutes and 30 seconds)

Artist: The Polyphonic Spree

The Polyphonic Spree Length: 36:30

36:30 Released: 2013

The Polyphonic Spree is a choral rock band comprised of a ten-member choir, two keyboardists, an electronic effects wizard, theremin, pedal steel, violin, French horn, flute, trumpets, drums, bass guitar, and trombone. The band released A Long Day in 2013. You can stream it on Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon.

What is the longest song ever recorded as a top 10 song?

Hey Jude by The Beatles was the longest song to reach the top ten. It was released in 1968 and is 7 minutes and 11 seconds long.

What #1 song is the longest in length?

Taylor Swift's ten-minute version of All Too Well was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is the longest song to reach the number-one spot by over a minute.

Long Player is the longest song ever recorded. The above songs are also the peak of musical endurance and ingenuity. They invite listeners to embark on remarkable aural excursions beyond time constraints.

