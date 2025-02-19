Meet the members of KISS OF LIFE and their profiles explained

KISS OF LIFE, popularly known as KIOF, is a South Korean girl group under S2 Entertainment. The group made its debut on 5 July 2023, with the self-titled extended play (EP) KISS OF LIFE. It consists of four talented members namely Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Explore their profiles, including their ages and roles in the group.

KISS OF LIFE's background information

History of KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is a multinational girl group formed in 2023 consisting of four girls with diverse musical talents. The group's name reflects their ambition to "breathe new life into the music industry with their music and charm."

On December 27, 2022, it was revealed that S2 Entertainment was planning to unveil a new girl group in 2023. Later in February 2023, the agency sought to trademark 'KISS OF LIFE' and opened SNS accounts with the same name for the girl group.

On 21 March 2023, S2 Entertainment announced Natty as the first member of the upcoming girl group. On 11 May, the group opened their official social media pages under the name KISS OF LIFE. Belle was revealed as the second member on 16 May, followed by Julie on 17 May and Haneul on 18 May.

Before the release of their debut album, the group unveiled a few pre-release recordings, including a B-side track and solo songs from the members. These releases showcased the members' musicality and engagement in production and songwriting, with each member featuring as a producer or lyricist.

On 5 July 2023, the group released their debut EP, Kiss of Life. Their second EP, Born to be XX, was released on 8 November 2023 and their third EP, Lose Yourself was released on 15 October 2024. Here's a list of KISS OF LIFE's top hits:

Sticky

Nobody Knows

Te Quiero

Midas Touch

Shh

Nothing

Sugarcoat

Bad News

KISS OF LIFE's members

KISS OF LIFE comprises four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Explore each member's profile detailing their personal information, career milestones, and role in the band.

1. Julie

Full name: Julie Han

Julie Han Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Nationality: South Korean-America

South Korean-America Date of birth: 29 March 2000

29 March 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of February 2025)

24 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Role: Leader, main rapper, lead dancer

Julie Han is the leader, main rapper, and lead dancer of KISS OF LIFE. She was born on 29 March 2000 in Hawaii, United States. The K-pop star is 24 years old as of February 2025 and is the oldest member of the group.

Before her debut with the band, she was a trainee at The Black Label from 2017 to 2020 following a Def Dance Academy audition. She later joined Swing Entertainment.

In 2022, Julie appeared in a BBC documentary about K-pop trainees. The South Korean-American musician is renowned for her bilingual rap skills and has a background in dance. During an interview with Eric Nam on the Daebak Show, she narrated how she got into rapping, saying:

I was a ballerina in Hawaii. I had to move to Korea because of my parents, and then I quit ballerina for a while. I wanted to dance again, but my dad wanted me to try something different, like hip-hop. In Hawaii, I did ballet, but I listened to a lot of hip-hop. I thought I was super cool. I followed a lot along to Nicki Minaj.

2. Natty

Full name: Anatchaya Suputtipong

Anatchaya Suputtipong Place of birth: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Nationality: Thai-South Korean

Thai-South Korean Date of birth: 30 May 2002

30 May 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of February 2025)

22 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Role: Main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper

Anatchaya Suputtipong, professionally known as Natty, was born on 30 May 2002, in Bangkok, Thailand. She is 22 years old as of February 2025 and serves as the main dancer, sub-vocalist, and sub-rapper in KISS OF LIFE.

Who is most popular in KISS OF LIFE? Natty's journey into the K-pop industry began at an early age making her the most popular in the band. She was an unsuccessful contestant on the survival show SIXTEEN, which led to the formation of the K-pop group TWICE, and later appeared on Idol School.

She signed with Swing Entertainment in April 2020 and released her first single album, NINETEEN, in May 2020. She later released a second album, Teddy Bear. Besides music, Natty is also a model and social media personality.

3. Belle

Full name: Shim Hye-won

Shim Hye-won Place of birth: 20 March 2004

20 March 2004 Nationality: South Korean-American

South Korean-American Date of birth: 20 March 2004

20 March 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of February 2025)

20 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Role: Main vocalist

Shim Hye-won, popularly known as Belle, was born on 20 March 2004, in Seattle, Washington, United States. She is 20 years old as of February 2025 and is the main vocalist of the group. She is the daughter of popular South Korean singer Shim Shin, whose career peaked in the 1990s.

Before her band debut, Belle worked as a songwriter for other K-pop artists. She rose to prominence in 2021 when she signed with AURA, a South Korean record label owned by S2 Entertainment.

The singer and composer appeared in a BBC program about K-pop trainees in 2022 before being unveiled as the KISS OF LIFE band's second member in May 2023. Her music style is inspired by Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande.

4. Haneul

Full name: Won Haneul

Won Haneul Place of birth: Suwon, South Korea, Haneul

Suwon, South Korea, Haneul Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Date of birth: 25 May 2005

25 May 2005 Age: 19 years old (as of February 2025)

19 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Role: Vocalist

Born on 25 May 2005 in Suwon, South Korea, Haneul is the youngest member (maknae) of the band at 19 years old as of February 2025. She formerly trained with S2 Entertainment. Besides singing, she is an excellent guitarist and can draw. One of her musical influences is Olivia Rodrigo.

What are KISS OF LIFE fans called?

The KISS OF LIFE fandom's name is Kissy. The name is derived from the band's name.

What are KISS OF LIFE members' ages?

As of February 2025, these are the ages of the band members:

Julie: 24 years old

24 years old Natty: 22 years old

22 years old Belle: 20 years old

20 years old Haneul: 19 years old

KISS OF LIFE's members and their roles

The four band members have different roles as follows:

Julie: Leader, main rapper, lead dancer

Leader, main rapper, lead dancer Natty: Main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper

Main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper Belle: Main vocalist

Main vocalist Haneul: Vocalist

Who is the youngest member of KISS OF LIFE?

Won Haneul, born on 25 May 2005 in Suwon, South Korea, is the youngest member (maknae) of the group. She is 19 years old as of February 2025.

Who is KISS OF LIFE's leader?

Julie Han is the leader, main rapper, and lead dancer of KISS OF LIFE. She trained under The Black Label from 2017 to 2020.

KISS OF LIFE's band members continue to make waves in the K-pop industry with their cohesive group dynamics and diverse talents, promising a bright future ahead. Their success is a testament to their talent, determination, and the close bond they have built with their audience.

