Meet the members of KISS OF LIFE and their profiles explained
KISS OF LIFE, popularly known as KIOF, is a South Korean girl group under S2 Entertainment. The group made its debut on 5 July 2023, with the self-titled extended play (EP) KISS OF LIFE. It consists of four talented members namely Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Explore their profiles, including their ages and roles in the group.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- KISS OF LIFE's background information
- History of KISS OF LIFE
- KISS OF LIFE's members
- What are KISS OF LIFE fans called?
- What are KISS OF LIFE members' ages?
- KISS OF LIFE's members and their roles
- Who is the youngest member of KISS OF LIFE?
- Who is KISS OF LIFE's leader?
Key takeaways
- KISS OF LIFE is a multinational South Korean girl group.
- The band comprises four members including Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul.
- KISS OF LIFE is under S2 Entertainment.
- The group made its debut in 2023 with the KISS OF LIFE mini album.
- Their fandom is called Kissy.
KISS OF LIFE's background information
|Group name
|KISS OF LIFE (KIOF)
|Fandom name
|Kissy
|Official debut
|5 July 2003
|Place of origin
|Seoul, South Korea
|Management
|S2 Entertainment
|Members
|Julie, Natty, Belle, Haneul
|Genre
|K-pop, dance-pop, R&B
|Official website
|kissoflife-official.com
|@kissoflife_s2
|X (Twitter)
|@KISSOFLIFE_S2
|Youtube
|@KISSOFLIFE_official
|Tiktok
|@kissoflife_official
|@KissofLife
History of KISS OF LIFE
KISS OF LIFE is a multinational girl group formed in 2023 consisting of four girls with diverse musical talents. The group's name reflects their ambition to "breathe new life into the music industry with their music and charm."
On December 27, 2022, it was revealed that S2 Entertainment was planning to unveil a new girl group in 2023. Later in February 2023, the agency sought to trademark 'KISS OF LIFE' and opened SNS accounts with the same name for the girl group.
On 21 March 2023, S2 Entertainment announced Natty as the first member of the upcoming girl group. On 11 May, the group opened their official social media pages under the name KISS OF LIFE. Belle was revealed as the second member on 16 May, followed by Julie on 17 May and Haneul on 18 May.
Before the release of their debut album, the group unveiled a few pre-release recordings, including a B-side track and solo songs from the members. These releases showcased the members' musicality and engagement in production and songwriting, with each member featuring as a producer or lyricist.
On 5 July 2023, the group released their debut EP, Kiss of Life. Their second EP, Born to be XX, was released on 8 November 2023 and their third EP, Lose Yourself was released on 15 October 2024. Here's a list of KISS OF LIFE's top hits:
- Sticky
- Nobody Knows
- Te Quiero
- Midas Touch
- Shh
- Nothing
- Sugarcoat
- Bad News
KISS OF LIFE's members
KISS OF LIFE comprises four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Explore each member's profile detailing their personal information, career milestones, and role in the band.
1. Julie
- Full name: Julie Han
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
- Nationality: South Korean-America
- Date of birth: 29 March 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of February 2025)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Role: Leader, main rapper, lead dancer
Julie Han is the leader, main rapper, and lead dancer of KISS OF LIFE. She was born on 29 March 2000 in Hawaii, United States. The K-pop star is 24 years old as of February 2025 and is the oldest member of the group.
Before her debut with the band, she was a trainee at The Black Label from 2017 to 2020 following a Def Dance Academy audition. She later joined Swing Entertainment.
In 2022, Julie appeared in a BBC documentary about K-pop trainees. The South Korean-American musician is renowned for her bilingual rap skills and has a background in dance. During an interview with Eric Nam on the Daebak Show, she narrated how she got into rapping, saying:
I was a ballerina in Hawaii. I had to move to Korea because of my parents, and then I quit ballerina for a while. I wanted to dance again, but my dad wanted me to try something different, like hip-hop. In Hawaii, I did ballet, but I listened to a lot of hip-hop. I thought I was super cool. I followed a lot along to Nicki Minaj.
2. Natty
- Full name: Anatchaya Suputtipong
- Place of birth: Bangkok, Thailand
- Nationality: Thai-South Korean
- Date of birth: 30 May 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of February 2025)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Role: Main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper
Anatchaya Suputtipong, professionally known as Natty, was born on 30 May 2002, in Bangkok, Thailand. She is 22 years old as of February 2025 and serves as the main dancer, sub-vocalist, and sub-rapper in KISS OF LIFE.
Who is most popular in KISS OF LIFE? Natty's journey into the K-pop industry began at an early age making her the most popular in the band. She was an unsuccessful contestant on the survival show SIXTEEN, which led to the formation of the K-pop group TWICE, and later appeared on Idol School.
She signed with Swing Entertainment in April 2020 and released her first single album, NINETEEN, in May 2020. She later released a second album, Teddy Bear. Besides music, Natty is also a model and social media personality.
3. Belle
- Full name: Shim Hye-won
- Place of birth: 20 March 2004
- Nationality: South Korean-American
- Date of birth: 20 March 2004
- Age: 20 years old (as of February 2025)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Role: Main vocalist
Shim Hye-won, popularly known as Belle, was born on 20 March 2004, in Seattle, Washington, United States. She is 20 years old as of February 2025 and is the main vocalist of the group. She is the daughter of popular South Korean singer Shim Shin, whose career peaked in the 1990s.
Before her band debut, Belle worked as a songwriter for other K-pop artists. She rose to prominence in 2021 when she signed with AURA, a South Korean record label owned by S2 Entertainment.
The singer and composer appeared in a BBC program about K-pop trainees in 2022 before being unveiled as the KISS OF LIFE band's second member in May 2023. Her music style is inspired by Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande.
4. Haneul
- Full name: Won Haneul
- Place of birth: Suwon, South Korea, Haneul
- Nationality: South Korean
- Date of birth: 25 May 2005
- Age: 19 years old (as of February 2025)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Role: Vocalist
Born on 25 May 2005 in Suwon, South Korea, Haneul is the youngest member (maknae) of the band at 19 years old as of February 2025. She formerly trained with S2 Entertainment. Besides singing, she is an excellent guitarist and can draw. One of her musical influences is Olivia Rodrigo.
What are KISS OF LIFE fans called?
The KISS OF LIFE fandom's name is Kissy. The name is derived from the band's name.
What are KISS OF LIFE members' ages?
As of February 2025, these are the ages of the band members:
- Julie: 24 years old
- Natty: 22 years old
- Belle: 20 years old
- Haneul: 19 years old
KISS OF LIFE's members and their roles
The four band members have different roles as follows:
- Julie: Leader, main rapper, lead dancer
- Natty: Main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper
- Belle: Main vocalist
- Haneul: Vocalist
Who is the youngest member of KISS OF LIFE?
Won Haneul, born on 25 May 2005 in Suwon, South Korea, is the youngest member (maknae) of the group. She is 19 years old as of February 2025.
Who is KISS OF LIFE's leader?
Julie Han is the leader, main rapper, and lead dancer of KISS OF LIFE. She trained under The Black Label from 2017 to 2020.
KISS OF LIFE's band members continue to make waves in the K-pop industry with their cohesive group dynamics and diverse talents, promising a bright future ahead. Their success is a testament to their talent, determination, and the close bond they have built with their audience.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on The Bangles members. They are a Los Angeles-based pop-rock group founded in 1981. The band is popular for their top hits such as Manic Monday, In Your Room, Walk Like an Egyptian, and Eternal Flame.
The Bangles comprise Sussana Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, Vicki Peterson, and Michael Steel. Discover details about each member's personal information and career journey.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on various topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com