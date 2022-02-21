Who is Sammy Awuku? Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian politician

In the Ghanaian political sphere and beyond, Sammy Awuku is a popular name. He was initially born Samuel Awuku in Koforidua, the Eastern Region of Ghana. He had a high affinity towards politics and started climbing the ladder of leadership and politics from his days in the university.

Who is Sammy Awuku in Ghana? The 38 years old politician is a national figure in Ghana's political sphere. He has held several leadership positions and has been instrumental in the success recorded by his party, New Patriotic Party (NPP). For instance, as he is popularly called, Sammi was instrumental to the NPP's victory in the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.

Sammy Awuku's biography summary

Full name: Samuel Awuku

Samuel Awuku Nicknames : Sammi, Boys Abre

: Sammi, Boys Abre Date of birth: 10th April 1984

10th April 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana

Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana Current residence: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Ethnicity : African

: African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Felicia Awuku

: Felicia Awuku Father : Nana Awuku

: Nana Awuku Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse : Mary Anane

: Mary Anane Children : 3

: 3 Profession : Politician

: Politician Net worth: $1-$5 million

Background information

Sammy Awuku's hometown is in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. On 10th April 1984, he was born to Nana and Felicia Awuku. He is the only male and lastborn in her family. His parents raised him and his siblings in their hometown.

As for his education, Sammy received his primary education at the Nana Kwaku Boateng Experimental School and later proceeded to St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana, where he completed his secondary school.

Afterwards, he furthered his education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Political Science and Psychology. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in International Relations at the Germany's Free University of Berlin.

Sammy's penchant for politics moved him to acquire a diploma in law from the University of London, and he holds a Diploma of Higher Education in Law from the same university. In addition, he has an Executive Education Certificate in Public Leadership from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

He also obtained his Postgraduate Certificates in Public Administration, Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Career achievements

The astute politician started as a political enthusiast while in school at the University of Ghana. He was a member of the political community and went on to contest for the presidency of the Student Representative Council.

Many years after leaving school, he got appointed as the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party to assist the then Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, from 2011 to 2013. He was later elected to the position of National Youth Organiser in April 2014.

He worked as the National Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, playing an essential role in the NPP's victory in the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. Due to his popularity and presence in the Ghanaian political sphere as a young, he was ranked number five among 50 most Influential Young Ghanaians in 2016.

Sammy is a Director at Brain Hill International School and was previously a Director of Strategy and Innovation at AprilJune Company Limited in Accra till 2021. Since 2017, he has served on the board of the Accra City Hotel.

In addition, he served three terms as Vice Chairman of the International Young Democrats Union (IYDU), an international organisation comprised of the youth departments of conservative political parties worldwide. Sammy Awuku's new appointment was in 2021 as the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority.

Who is Sammy Awuku?

Sammy is married to Mary Anane, a former staff member at the Zenith Bank, before establishing AprilJune Limited. This multi-purpose company offers courier, cleaning, recruitment, and catering services. Additionally, she is a lecturer at Radford University College.

The couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on the 1st of May 2012, followed by a dazzling white wedding on the 12th of July, 2012. In Sammy Awuku's wedding pictures, ex-President Kufour, former Vice President Aliu Mahama, Steve Ntim, ex-Ashanti Regional Minister S.K. Boafo, ex-Trade Fair boss, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong attended the wedding.

So far, their marriage is blessed with three children.

What is Sammy Awuku's net worth?

According to the Popular Bio, the Ghanaian politician's net worth is estimated between $1 and $5 million. Sammy Awuku's mansion is a testament to his wealth. When he celebrated his 36th birthday in May 2020, his expensive mansion captured in the birthday video shared online proves that he is a man of class.

As seen in the video, the ash-painted building looks big and beautiful with two exotic cars parked in the compound. It also has a mini garden.

Sammy Awuku has earned himself a name in the Ghanaian political sphere. Considering his achievements, he has come far in local and trans-border political affairs, despite being a young man. Sammy is a prominent and popular politician who has been consistent in his path throughout his political endeavours.

