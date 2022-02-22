What happened to the Flenory brothers? The story of the BMF family kingpins

Some of history's wealthiest and most notorious drug dealers are mighty men and women who lived violent or strange lives while amassing some of the greatest fortunes imaginable. These criminals and business people were viewed as some of the most fearful on earth. Even though they had strong connections to other criminals, most of them ended up in prison, as with the Flenory brothers.

The Flenory brothers started selling cocaine during their teenage hood. By the end of the 1980s, they had transformed into the Black Mafia Family (BMF). They had become the biggest drug traffickers in the country, expanding their business into Atlanta. Unfortunately, all these came crashing down in 2015 following their arrest together with other members of the organization.

Who are the Flenory brothers?

The Flenory brothers are Demetrius Flenory, aka Big Meech, and his younger brother Terry Flenory, aka Southwest T. Their parents, are Charles Flenory (father) and Lucille Flenory (mother). They are famously known for founding the famous drug trafficking and money laundering organization known as the Black Mafia Family.

Demetrius Edward Flenory

Who is Demetrius Flenory? He is a famous American drug dealer, entrepreneur and business person from Ohio, USA. He was born on 21st July 1978 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Unfortunately, there is no information about his educational background.

Big Meech was linked with many women, including female celebrities in and out of the United States. For instance, he was once in a relationship with Sabrina Peterson. At the moment, Meech is married to Tara whom he has kids.

His son, Demetrius Flenory Jr, is an American actor and rapper. He rose to fame after starring as his father, Demetrius Flenory, in the BMF series adaptation. Is Big Meech still rich? Fortunately, yes. Even though he is still in prison, he is still rich following the huge sums of money he collected from drug trafficking.

Terry P.O Lee Flenory

Terry Flenory is an American former drug lord having ruled the Detriot drug underworld back in the 90s and 2000s. He was born on 10th January 1972 in Detroit, Michigan. He is married to Tonesa Welch, an executive producer of Notorius Queens. She is also a brand ambassador.

The Black Mafia Family

Who were the Black Mafia's Family members? They were blood brothers Terry Lee Flenory and Demetrius Big Meech Flenory. Since they were born in a low-income family, Big Mech and Terry started selling drugs to make ends meet.

While in high school, they started selling cocaine for $50 on the streets. In 1989, they created the Black Mafia Family to supply drugs throughout the United States.

Even though it was based in Los Angeles, California, they had links with a few Mexican drug cartels. The brother had two main centres. The first one was based in Atlanta and managed by Big Meech, while the second one was based in Los Angeles and managed by Terry Flenory.

The organization sold around 2,500 kg of cocaine in and out of Atlanta alone. At the peak of the organization's growth, the Black Mafia Family made roughly $270 million. The company has employed over 500 individuals.

BMF Entertainment

In the early 2000s, the duo established a promotion agency and recording label for hip-hop music known as BMF Entertainment. It was founded as a front organization for money laundering the cash garnered from the drug selling network. However, it was also an attempt to create legitimate business and legal income sources.

During this time, the Flenory brothers were associated with numerous high-profile artists such as Diddy, Trina, T.I., Shawty Lo, Jay-Z, and Fabolous. Some of the prominent BMF Entertainment Members & Associates in the music industry are:

BMF Speedy aka Gotti Gotti (BMF/DB4DMG)

BMF DBOI (PTE/SODMG/BMF)

Calico Jonez (BMF Swishgang)

BMF Cash (BMF Da South/87Records)

Lil C (OOMP Camp)

Baby D (OOMP Camp)

BMF Fee Money (BMF Da South)

BMF Kelz (BMF/BMF Da South)

BMF YTM (BMF Swishgang Producer)

BMF Hawko (BMF Swishgang)

Arrest and imprisonment

When did big Meech get locked up? Big Meech and his brother got locked up in 2008. In 2005, the duo was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency and hit with several charges, including:

Possession of more than 500kg of cocaine with intent to distribute

Running a criminal enterprise

Two counts of intent to distribute more than 5kg of cocaine

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine

In addition, hundreds of associates were also arrested. The investigators seized the following items:

$21 million worth of assets

Cash

Jewellery

13 homes in Metro Detroit, Georgia and Los Angeles

Three dozen vehicles, including a Lincoln limousine

The Flenory brothers pleaded guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise in 2007. In 2008, both were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Latest updates

Since the brothers were locked up, their lawyers have experienced years of failed attempts to leave prison on compassionate grounds. For instance, in 2020, a federal judge rejected a request from Demetrius to leave federal prison 11 years early amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Luckily in June 2021, the judge cut three years off Big Meech's sentence. Following the reduction, Big Meech's release date will be in 2028. He was entitled to reduction following changes in sentencing guidelines. In addition, he had earned his GED in prison, undergone drug treatment and completed classes.

Does big Meech still have money?

Yes, he does. As of 2022, Big Meech's net worth is around $100 million. He earned this amount through money laundering and illegally selling drugs. He remains behind bars at USP Lompoc in California, USA.

On the other hand, Big Meech's brother, Tee Flenory, was released into house arrest in May 2020. He was granted compassionate release after suffering from health ailments and an effort from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to release some inmates to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic within federal prisons.

Is Terry from BMF still alive?

It is not clear whether he is alive or dead. Some allege that he was shot dead near his baby mama's house after being released from prison. Others claim that he did not die from the shooting incident.

Documentaries and TV series on the BMF

There are multiple documentaries and TV shows on the BMF. For example, in 2012 a documentary about the BMF organization, BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire, was released. It gave deep insight into how the organization operated.

The most recent production around the Black Mafia Family is 50 Cent’s Starz series, BMF. It combines family drama and drug dealing/money laundering in narrating the BMF story. Details on what went on in the BMF Entertainment business and how they used it to promote several artists are also revealed.

Will there be a BMF season 2?

Fortunately, yes. On 30th September 2021, Starz renewed the series for a second season just four days after its premiere.

The Flenory brothers, Demetrius and Terry, ran the Black Family created during the late 1980s. Initially, they sold cocaine on the streets before turning the business into a drug-dealing empire. The operation came crumbling down after their arrest in 2007. Both were sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after pleading guilty.

