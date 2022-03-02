Shailene Diann Woodley is an actress from the United States. She is well-known for appearing in numerous films over her career. She has appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, an ABC Family drama series, and the film The Descendants, among others. With such a stellar resume, how much do you think is Shailene Woodley's net worth now? Learn everything you need to know about the star's net worth below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Shailene Woodley attends the Moncler fashion show on February 19, 2020, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley has won the Cannes Trophée Chopard and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress/Motion Picture. Furthermore, she has also been nominated for three Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Profile summary

Full name: Shailene Diann Woodley

Shailene Diann Woodley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 November 1991

15 November 1991 Shailene Woodley's age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: San Bernardino, California, U.S.A

San Bernardino, California, U.S.A Current residence: Malibu, Los Angeles, California

Malibu, Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-36

34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86.36-63.5-99.44

86.36-63.5-99.44 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Lori Woodley

Lori Woodley Father: Lonnie Woodley

Lonnie Woodley Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers School: Simi Valley High School

Simi Valley High School Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @shailenewoodley

@shailenewoodley Twitter: @shailenewoodley

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What is Shailene Woodley's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has a net worth of $12 million. In normal circumstances, Shailene earns a salary of $40,000 per episode for her roles in TV series.

US actress Shailene Woodley attends HBO's "Big Little Lies" Season 2 premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Sources of income

Shailene Woodley began her acting career in 1999. Her first stint was a minor role in a TV film Replacing Dad. After that, she featured in other minor roles in television shows and films.

From 2011 to 2014, the star made a breakthrough. Woodley made a debut in The Descendants, where she played Alex. The star's performance received praise and positive reviews from critics.

As a result, Shailene received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress/Motion Picture. However, she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female instead.

In 2014, Woodley starred as Beatrice "Tris" Prior in Divergent, an adaptation of Veronica Roth's best-selling young-adult novel of the same name.

In 2015, the actress returned to the character of Tris in The Divergent Series: Insurgent, the second volume.

In 2018, Woodley received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress/Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Big Little Lies.

How much does Shailene Woodley get paid for every episode?

According to Yahoo Finance, Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman in Big Little Lies, received $1.7 million for season one, equating to about $242,000 each episode.

How much did Shailene Woodley make from Insurgent?

According to E Online, the actress was paid between $250,000 and $500,000 for her role in the Divergent Series.

Does Shailene Woodley own a house?

Shailene Woodly attends the screening of "Rocketman" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019, in Cannes, France. Photo: Laurent Koffel

Source: Getty Images

Currently no. However, according to House Digest, the star lives in a $28 million Malibu beachfront villa that belongs to her boyfriend, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, in 2019, Woodley stated that building an eco-friendly home is her lifetime goal.

Shailene Woodley's net worth has piqued the interest of both her admirers and followers. In her career as an actress, she has accumulated a substantial fortune, with her primary sources of income being acting and brand endorsements.

Yen.com.gh just released an article on NBA player Chris Paul's net worth. Christopher Paul is an American professional basketball player. He has been on various television shows and is a brand ambassador for Panini, State Farm, Air Jordan, and Nike. So, how much does he get from these endorsements?

Chris Paul has worked hard to reach the level in his career. In addition, he has accumulated a lot of wealth in his journey to the top. With this in mind, learn more about Chris Paul's net worth and the assets he holds.

Source: YEN.com.gh