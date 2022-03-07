What happened to Zain Nadella: The story of Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella's son

The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. After all, no parent is prepared for a child's death. Parents are not supposed to outlive their children. However, the death of Zain Nadella, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, has proven that the death of one's child causes difficult emotions, ranging from sadness, emptiness, shock, guilt, numbness and regret.

Zain Nadella was an American celebrity kid and a special kid with cerebral palsy since birth. He was famous for being the firstborn child and only son to Satya Nadella. Satya is an Indian-American business executive currently serving as the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

Early life

Zain was born on 13 August 1996 in Bellevue, Washington, USA. He was the son of Satya Nadella (father) and Anupama Nadella. His father is an Indian-born American-based business executive. He is the executive chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. On the other hand, her mother is an architect.

Did Zain have any siblings? Yes, he had two sisters. Satya Nadella's daughters are Tara and Divya Nadella. Zain's grandparents are Bukkapuran Nadella Yugandhar and Prabhavati Yugandhar. He was an Indian-American national with an Asian ethnic background.

Unlike other kids, Zain had a different experience in his childhood. He had cerebral palsy since his birth. This condition is marked by impaired muscle coordination and other disabilities caused by damage to the brain before or during a child's birth.

Over the course of his growing up, we learned more about the damage caused by in utero asphyxiation. We also learned how our son required a wheelchair and be reliant on us because of severe cerebral palsy.

His parents sought medical attention by taking him to the Pediatric Neurosciences at the Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research. Then, in 2021, while still undergoing his treatment at the Seattle Children's hospital, his family donated $15 million to the Seattle Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The family donated to ensure that no other child would face what Zain had gone through. But unfortunately, Satya Nadella's son Zain's disability, saw him confined to a wheelchair for the better part of his life.

What happened to Zain Nadella?

Satya Nadella's son, Zain, succumbed to the condition on 28th February 2022 while still undergoing treatment at the Seattle Children's Hospital.

How old was Zain when he died? Zain Nadella's age at death was 25 years. Until his death, Zain lived with his parents and siblings in Bellevue, Washington, USA.

While many people are coming out in millions to offer their heartfelt condolences, the family has chosen to perform their grieving in private, as seen in the words of Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s Chief People Officer.

I know we all want to support Satya during this difficult time. However, the best way right now is to hold him and his family in your thoughts and prayers while allowing them the privacy and peace to process such a heavy loss.

Fathering a son with disabilities

After the death of his son, the Microsoft CEO came out to state how being the father to a disabled person changed him for the better.

If anything, I should be doing everything to put myself in [Zain's] shoes, given the privilege I have to be able to help him … empathy is a massive part of who I am today ... I distinctly remember who I was as a person before and after.

Since then, the CEO's mission for Microsoft has been empowering all people and companies to help them achieve more. He has grown passionate about giving people of varying abilities the tools to empower them to achieve their goals.

Over the years, as a father and CEO, he has worked hard to change Microsoft's competitive culture to embrace these values internally to reflect with its customers consequently.

Zain Nadella was the son of Microsoft's CEO Satya. He will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile, and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.

