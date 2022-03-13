Jussie Smollett net worth: Salary, house, how much did he earn from empire?

Many look at celebrities as role models, but many famous people have been accused of horrible crimes. Some of these famous folks found themselves on the wrong side of the law when they were young, while others got into trouble later in life. Jussie Smollett's staged attack incident proved that the line between famous and infamous is very thin. This affected both his fame and wealth. So much is Jussie Smollett's net worth?

US actor Jussie Smollett attends the Trevor Live Los Angeles Gala 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Jussie Smollett is an American actor, singer, photographer and former model. He is famous for starring in the Fox drama series Empire from season one to five between 2015 and 2019. He also wrote several songs for the series. Apart from his career, he is famous for his association with the staged Chicago attack in 2019.

Jussie Smollett's profile summary

Full name : Jussie Langston Mikha Smollett

: Jussie Langston Mikha Smollett Nickname : Jussie Smollett

: Jussie Smollett Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 21 June 1982

21 June 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth : Santa Rosa, California

: Santa Rosa, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Queer

Queer Height in feet: 5' 11''

5' 11'' Height in centimetres : 182

: 182 Weight in pounds : 174

: 174 Weight in kilograms : 79

: 79 Body measurements in inches : 43-15-33

: 43-15-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 109-38-84

109-38-84 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Janet Harris Smollett

Janet Harris Smollett Father : Joel Smollett

: Joel Smollett Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-partners: Raven Symone, Michael Sam, Anthony Hemingway

Raven Symone, Michael Sam, Anthony Hemingway School: Paramus Catholic High School

Paramus Catholic High School Profession: Model, actor, singer and photographer

Model, actor, singer and photographer Net worth: $300,000

What is Jussie Smollett's net worth?

How much is actor Jussie Smollett's net worth? The talented actor has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as of 2022. He has earned this sum of money from various career ventures such as modelling (as a child), acting, singing and photography.

What happened to Jussie Smollett's net worth? The net worth went a little bit lower after the staged-attack incidence. It hindered him from acquiring as many roles as before, thus reducing his overall net worth.

Smollett's salary from Empire and others

Jussie Smollett attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit at New York City Center in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

How much does Jussie Smollett make per episode? The actor made $20,000 per episode for Jamal Lyon on the Empire. Since each season has around 18 episodes, the actor took home roughly $360,000 for every season.

Some of his other earnings are as follows:

The Mighty Ducks - $30,000

- $30,000 The Skinny - $15,000

- $15,000 Powerful - $30,000

Career and source of income

Jussie began his career as a child model in New York City before transitioning to being an extra on different movies. Some of his early roles as an extra were in movies such as Mo' Better Blues in 1990, New Jack City in 1991, The Mighty Ducks in 1992 and North in 1994.

Later, Jussie Smollett Mighty Ducks actor stayed away from the limelight until 2012. Then, he made his glorious return with the lead character role of Magnus in the 2012 LGBTQ romantic comedy-drama, The Skinny. This was followed by appearances in The Mindy Project in 2012 and Revenge in 2014.

The rose to global fame in 2014 after landing the role of Jamal Lyon, a gay musician from a family in the music industry on the Fox drama series Empire. He played this role from season one to five. However, his appearances on the last two episodes of the fifth season were removed after his Chicago staged attack controversy.

Apart from acting, Jussie has also pursued a career in the music sector. He released his debut EP in 2012 titled, The Poisoned Hearts Club. In 2015, he announced that he had landed a recording deal with Columbia Records. This was followed by releasing his debut studio album, Sum of My Music, in 2018 under the record label.

In addition, he co-authored several songs for the Empire drama series, such as I Wanna Love You and You are So Beautiful. Some of his soundtracks grossed the following:

Good Enough - $83,000

- $83,000 Keep Your Money - $54,000

- $54,000 No Apologies - $53,000

What is Jussie Smollett doing now? He is still taking up several acting roles in movies and TV shows while also serving his sentencing.

The Chicago-staged attack and consequences

Jussie Smollett performs onstage during amfAR Dance2Cure at Bardot in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

On 29th January 2019, he reported that he had been attacked by two white men wearing ski masks. A couple of weeks later, Chicago PD discovered that he was involved in planning the attack carried by two supporting actors from Empire.

He allegedly paid them $3,500 to execute the staged attack. In February 2019, a grand jury charged him with a class-four felony for filing a false police report. All the charges against him were dropped in March, but Chicago city filed a case against him in April. He pleaded not guilty.

On 30th April 2019, FOX executive announced that the actor would not be returning to season six but would pay him off for his contract. However, on 10th March 2022, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to the police, 30 months of felony probation, a $25,000 fine and $120,000 in restitution to Chicago.

House and cars

In 2016, the American singer bought a home in Los Angeles, California, for $1.687 million. Three years later, he sold it at a $30,000 loss. So, where does Jussie Smollett live? He lives in his 5,000 square-foot luxury apartment in Chicago. He bought it for around $5 million.

The singer drives some of the most expensive cars with his impressive net worth. He bought an Audi Q8 on a mortgage at the cost of $155,000. He also owns a Jaguar I-Pace valued at $150,000. Some of the other cars he owns include:

Mercedes-Benz GLA

BMW X6

Lexus GX

Jussie Smollett's net worth has grown steadily over the years. Most of his income comes from acting in various movies and TV shows, singing, photography and brand endorsements. He has also bagged several awards and nominations.

