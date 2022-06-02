Bostin Loyd: What happened to the bodybuilder known for using steroids?

In bodybuilding, steroids are mostly used at the professional level. They are also simply accepted by the fans and industry alike. However, you probably won't see the bodybuilder confessing the usage of steroids; it's a usually unspoken acceptance – but an acceptance nonetheless. However, the likes of Bostin Loyd mastered the courage to talk about his use of steroids openly.

Bostin Loyd flexing his muscles. Photo: @bigjuicebostin

Bostin Loyd was a professional bodybuilder from the United States. He rose to prominence at the age of 21 when he won the title NPA Contra Costa in Hayward, California. Later on, in 2013, his fame grew even wider after revealing his secret of taking steroids. Unfortunately, he passed away in February 2022 after suffering a heart attack.

Bostin Loyd's profile summary

Full name Bostin Loyd Nickname Bostin Gender Male Date of birth 29 March 1992 Date of death 25 February 2022 Age at death 29 years old Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 1'' Height in centimetres 186 Weight in pounds 231 Weight in kilograms 105 Body measurements in inches 44-38-22 Body measurements in centimetres 112-97-56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Grey Mother Mrs Bev Loyd Father Mr Jon Loyd Marital status Engaged Partner Ariella Giavanna Palumbo Children Jaxtin Profession Professional bodybuilder Net worth $2 million

Who was Bostin Loyd?

He was an American professional bodybuilder. He was born on 29th March 1992 in Los Angeles, California, the USA, to Jon Loyd (father) and Bev Loyd (mother). His father was a physical education graduate from California State University, while his mother received the Physical Therapy Aide diploma in 2013. He had no siblings as he was the only child of his parents.

Both his mother and father were bodybuilders. Therefore, while growing up, Loyd received lots of bodybuilding practice and training from his father. This was his main inspiration to pursue professional bodybuilding later in life.

After completing his studies in his country, he relocated to Concord, California. In 2014, he moved to West Warwick, Rhode Island, and then to Orlando, Florida. Where did Bostin Loyd live? He lived in Spring Hill with his family from 2015 until he met his untimely death.

What was Bostin Loyd famous for?

He was famously known for his bodybuilding and explicit revelation of using steroids. Bodybuilder Bostin Loyd won his first championship title at the age of 21. He took home the NPC Contra in Hayward, California.

The following year, he became a full-time bodybuilder and opened his company known as Team3CC. Through his company, he started offering fitness training to his clients while also selling some of his fitness products, such as his massage oil.

Bostin Loyd's forum aimed at offering training to bodybuilders, powerlifters, strongmen and anyone looking to improve their physique and talk to like-minded people. Even though he was a heavy trainer at the gym, he was also very passionate about trying different diets and training styles.

He shared a YouTube video at the beginning of 2013 where he openly discussed his steroid intake. Although he received so much hate from different people and other bodybuilders, this did not stop him from doing what he loved most.

Bostin Loyd's wife and children

The controversial bodybuilder was engaged to the love of his life, Miss Ariella Giavanna Palumbo. She is a graduate of Rhode Island. Before the duo's engagement, Miss Palumbo worked in YMCA as a lifeguard.

After the engagement, she remained a Sponsored Athlete at Champion performance. Presently, Bostin Loyd's wife offers online fitness training through her fiancee's private company. In addition, the couple has been blessed with one baby boy, Jaxtin.

Is Bostin Loyd still alive?

No, he is not. So, what happened to Bostin Loyd? He collapsed at his home in Springhill, Florida, on 25th February 2022. It is reported that he fell unconscious in his kitchen after returning from the gym. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital as efforts to resuscitate him by the CPR administration produced no fruits.

Two years ago, the bodybuilder revealed that he was suffering from kidney failure due to his aggravated use of peptides. One year later, he publicly admitted that his kidney failure was at stage five, primarily attributed to the use of foreign substances. Since the reveal, his body and health had deteriorated.

How did Bostin Loyd pass away?

What bodybuilder just died? Bostin Loyd is one of the bodybuilders who just died after suffering from a heart attack in his home in Spring Hill, Florida.

Even though Bostin Loyd's death has not been revealed, the cause is highly assumed to be a heart attack. The exact role of steroids and supplements is unknown, but dying at such a young age speaks volumes about the foreign substances he used on his body.

It's always sad when a person passes away, but passing away as young as Bostin Loyd did makes it even more tragic. Bostin Loyd was internet famous and well known in the fitness community. He was a controversial figure because of his openness about steroids.

