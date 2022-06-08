Who is Ashton Meem? All you need to know about Russel Wilson's ex-wife

You've probably heard of Russel Wilson if you follow the NFL regularly. He is well-known for his relationship and marriage to Ciara, a famous American R&B singer. But did you know that before marrying Ciara, Russel was previously married? His first wife was Ashton Meem, Wilson's high school sweetheart. So, who exactly is she?

Professional football player Russell Wilson (R) and Ashton Meem attend ESPN the Magazine's 5th annual "Body Issue" party at Lure on 16 July 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Fans all over the world idolise celebrity couples. However, things can sometimes go wrong, causing the relationship to suffer and eventually end. Russel's first marriage to his high school sweetheart lasted just two years before his divorce in April 2014. Learn everything there is to know about Russel Wilson's ex-wife.

Profile summary

Full name Ashton Meem Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1987 Age 34 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Richmond, Virginia, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-89-89 Shoe size 6 (U.S.) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Molly Meem Father Lang Meem Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Russell Wilson Children None School St Catherine's High School University North Carolina State University, University of Georgia Profession Advertising operations assistant, account executive Net worth $4 million Ashton Meem's Instagram @1ashtonwilson

Who is Ashton Meem?

Ashton is best known as the first wife of NFL superstar Russel Wilson. The pair were high school sweethearts introduced to each other as teenagers in the early 2000s.

Before enrolling on college at the University of Georgia, Ashton attended school at St Catherine's all-girls school in Richmond, Virginia. Miss Meem later transferred to the North Carolina State University, where she completed her studies with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

How old is Ashton Meem?

She is 34 years old in June 2022, having been born on 6 September 1987 in Richmond, Virginia. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Meem's parents are Molly and Lang, and she is the only child.

What does Ashton Meem do for a living?

According to The Sun, Ashton works for American Family Insurance as an advertising operations assistant and Morton Consulting LLC as an account executive.

Before becoming an art buyer and consultant, Ashton began her career as a media marketing intern. Following her internship with Lewis Media Partners in 2009, she worked as an art buyer and print production intern at McKinny in June 2009.

Where did Ashton and Russell meet?

NFL player Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem attend The 2013 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 17 July 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

The pair met at Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia. Russel was a football, baseball, and basketball player. Before starting dating, the pair had an on-again, off-again relationship in high school.

The pair's love relationship continued while in college. They maintained their long-term relationship even after Ashton left for the University of Georgia.

After college, the couple continued dating until 1 August 2010, when Russell proposed. Meem accepted, and the couple tied the knot on 14 January 2012.

Why did Russell and Ashton break up?

According to Distractify, it is believed that the couple called it quits after two years of marriage due to infidelity. However, the couple did not declare the reason for their separation.

According to a report shared by Richmond Times, Russel said the following regarding the divorce,

I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce, clearly, decisions like these don't come easy. Ashton and I respectfully ask for prayers, understanding and privacy during this difficult time.

Were Ashton Meem and Golden Tate responsible for the divorce?

After the divorce announcement, rumours started circulating that Meem cheated on her husband with his teammate Golden Tate. However, Golden quickly denied the accusations and deemed it a made-up story.

Who is Ashton Meem dating now?

Who is Ashton Meem's new husband? Unfortunately, there are no reports of her having remarried. According to Dating Celebs, Miss Meem is single and is not dating anyone.

How much money did Ashton Meem get as a divorce settlement?

According to reports, Ashton Meem received a sizable settlement from her divorce from athlete Russell Wilson. However, the precise figure is unknown. So, how much money does she now have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meem has a net worth of $4 million. However, it's unclear how much of her net worth stems from the divorce settlement bill.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Ashton Meem? She is the former wife of NFL superstar Russell Wilson. What does Ashton Meem do for a living? According to her LinkedIn profile, she works for American Family Insurance as an advertising operations assistant and Morton Consulting LLC as an account executive. Is Ashton Meem married? The business lady is not married or dating, according to Dating Celebs. How old is Ashton Meem? She is 34 years in 2021, having been born on 6 September 1987. How much money did Ashton Meem get? The actual figure she got from the divorce settlement isn't known, but reports are that it is a handsome figure. Who is Russell Wilson married to? The NFL quarterback is married to American R&B singer Ciara. The couple married on 6 July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Ashton Meem is famous for being married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, their union didn't last amid rumours of infidelity, and they divorced after two years of marriage. Ashton has since kept her personal life private, but a little information about her life is still available.

