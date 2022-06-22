Who is Adwoa Safo? Age, husband, siblings, impersonation, latest updates

Adwoa Safo is a popular name in the Ghana political space. She takes a vital spot when mentioning influential women in the country, just as she was rightly honoured as one of the Top 100 Women of the Year by Glitz Africa.

Adwoa Safo is a Ghanaian lawyer and current Member of Parliament. Photo: @sarahadwoasafo

Sarah Adwoa Safo is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician. Through the years, she has steadily walked a political path that has led her to the Ghanaian Parliament. The lawyer and politician is an ambitious woman who has impacted society in numerous ways. In 2012, she was nominated for the Nobles Forum Award.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Adwoa Safo Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1981 Adwoa Safo's age 40 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Bekwai Ashanti, Accra Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Marital status Married Husband Hanny Mouhtiseb Children 2 Siblings 1 Education University of Ghana, Ghana School of Law, George Washington University Profession Lawyer, politician Net worth $5 million

Background Information

Sarah Adwoa Safo hails from Bekwai (Ashanti) in Accra Region, Ghana. She was born on 28th December 1981 into the family of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, a famous Ghanaian industrialist and pastor.

Her age is 40 years currently. She has a brother whose name is Kwadwo Safo Jnr. But then, apart from Safo Jnr, no other people are known as Adwoa Safo's siblings.

Educational background

Sarah took and passed GCE A' Level in 1998 and proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon when she was 17 to study Law. In 2002, she graduated with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree.

Afterwards, Adwoa went to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the bar two years later, in October 2004. She obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in Government Procurement Law in 2005 from George Washington University. Adwoa also obtained a Master of Law (LLM) in Public Procurement Law and Policy in 2020.

Career

Adwoa Safo is a lawyer by profession. Her first job experience was in Washington DC, at the Office of the Attorney General of the Columbia District. When she returned to Ghana in 2005, she joined the Kulendu Law Firm and later Zoe Akyea & Co. as a private lawyer. Adwoa later became the first legal officer of the Public Procurement Authority and held the position for two years.

After being in the public service for years, she joined the mainstream political space through New Patriotic Party (NPP). In 2012, she was elected as a Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

Moreover, she was a deputy majority leader in the 7th Parliament and became the first woman in Ghana to rise to such a position in Parliament. Under President Nana Akufo-Addo, she has served as Minister of State for Procurement, Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, among others.

Controversy and impersonation

In 2021, Honourable Adwoa took leave and was absent from her parliamentary duties for a long time after obtaining an extension to the leave. In November 2021, it was alleged that another lady impersonated her to help pass the 2022 budget.

When Adwoa Safo's impersonation video was rife on the internet and discussed by the media, she appeared in Parliament. She refuted the allegation claiming she was the person in the video during the passing of the budget.

Another exciting thing is the controversy between Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong, both parliament members. Before being in parliament, the duo had a romantic relationship which resulted in the birth of a son.

In the parliament, they are always on the opposing sides, with Kennedy Agyapong calling out Safo and accusing her of being absent from her duties as a parliament member and of other misconduct. Sarah Adwoa Safo's TikTok videos are some of the issues Agyapong takes a jibe on.

Who is Adwoa Safo's husband?

Sarah Adwoa is married; she married Hanny Mouhtiseb in 2019 in a private wedding ceremony in her hometown in Accra.

Net worth

She is not the richest person in Ghana, but she has made a decent fortune for herself. Adwoa's net worth is estimated at $5 million. She has worked as a lawyer, public servant, and politician and is currently in the Ghanaian Parliament.

Latest updates

The NPP's Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya recently clarified that her portfolio as Ghana's Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection still stands. Consequently, there is no fear that she might lose her seat in Parliament. In her words, she said:

I am not worried because I am very, very, prayerful and I don't believe only in the physical, I also believe in the spiritual and I know my Lord knows exactly why I am not there and he is going to fight my battle.

Adwoa Safo's fast facts

How old is Adwoa Safo? She is currently 40 years old; she was born on 28 December 1981. Who is the father of Adwoa Safo? The MP's father is Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, a renowned Ghanaian industrialist, businessman, and pastor. What does Adwoa Safo do for a living? She is a lawyer and politician. In addition, she has worked as a private legal practitioner and in the public service. Is Adwoa Safo married? Yes; she married Hanny Mouhtiseb on 17 August 2019. Who is the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya? The member representing Dome Kwabenya in Parliament is Adwoa Safo. She was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020. What is Adwoa Safo's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $5 million in 2022.

Adwoa Safo is a role model and inspiration to many young women aspiring for greater heights. She overcame social and political obstacles to become the highest placed woman in the Ghanaian political space. Nevertheless, given her character and doggedness, there is more to achieve in her political career.

