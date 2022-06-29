Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. This is not only because he has starred in some of the most memorable movies and TV shows but also because of his baby face from the timeless film Titanic. But, how old was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is a talented and well-established American actor and film producer. He has stood the test of time and remained one of the highly sought-after Hollywood actors. Even though many recognized him for his role on the Titanic, he has starred in several movies and TV shows such as Parenthood, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, and Catch Me If You Can.

Leonardo DiCaprio's profile summary

Full name Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Nickname Leonardo DiCaprio Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 1974 Leonardo DiCaprio's age 47 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Body measurements in inches 40-34-34 Body measurements in centimetres 101-86-86 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Blonde brown Eye colour Blue Mother Irmelin Indenbirken Father George DiCaprio Wife Gisele Bündchen School Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, Seeds Elementary School, and John Marshall High School Profession American actor, film producer Net worth $260 million Instagram @leonardodicaprio Facebook Twitter

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio?

He is an American actor and film producer, born on 11th November 1974 in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is the son of Imerlin (mother) and George DiCaprio (father). He is the only child of his parents; thus, he has no siblings. His father was an underground comix writer, publisher and distributor of comic books.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose on the set of the Titanic. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

The guy from Titanic attended the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies for four years. Later he joined Seeds Elementary School before enrolling at the John Marshall High School. He dropped out of high school in his third year.

In the film, Leo has received over 100 awards and more than 259 nominations, such as:

Academy Award

A British Academy Film Award

Three Golden Globe Awards

The actor's films have grossed over $8 billion worldwide. He has been ranked the highest-paid actor on eight different annual rankings. He has hundreds of film and TV show credits.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic?

Jack from Titanic was 22 years old when shooting the timeless film. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet celebrated their birthdays during the shot. So, how old was Kate Winslet in Titanic? Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend (on-screen) turned 21 years during filming.

Other stars and their ages

The film featured numerous fictional characters, historical characters and cameos. Over two decades have elapsed since the movie was released. But how old were some of the actors during the filming of this movie? Their ages were as follows:

Kate Winslet starring Rose DeWitt Bukater - 21 years

Billy Zane starring Caledon Hockley - 30 years

Kathy Bates starring Margaret Brown - 48 years

Gloria Stuart starring Rose Dawson Calvert - 86 years

Frances Fisher starring Ruth DeWitt Bukater - 44 years

Bernard Hill starring Captain Edward John Smith - 52 years

Jonathan Hyde starring J Bruce Ismay - 48 years

Are Titanic characters real?

Seen here in the centre, wearing a white shirt, Leonardo DiCaprio (as Jack} helping Kate Winslet (as Rose}, scramble up the deck on the set of the Titanic. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

No, they are fictional characters. The film is based on a real tragic historical event on 12th April 1912. A British passenger line was set to sail from Southampton, United Kingdom, to New York City when it sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Did anyone survive on the Titanic? Yes, around 706 passengers survived while over 1500 died (both crew and passengers). As of 2022, none of the survivors is alive. The last surviving person was Millvina Dean, who passed away in 2009 after succumbing to pneumonia,

However, she did not have any memory of the tragic sinking ship as she was only two months when the incident occurred. She was the youngest passenger on the liner and the youngest survivor; Millvina Dean was put in a lifeboat.

Leonardo DiCaprio's fast facts

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio? He is an American actor and film producer. How old was Kate Winslet when she filmed Titanic? The actress was 21 years while filming the Titanic movie. How old was Jack on Titanic? Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) was 22 years old, but as of 2022, he is 47. Did Leo and Kate ever date? It is alleged that the duo had a romantic relationship in 2012 after they were spotted bicycle riding in New York City. Where does Leo DiCaprio live? He currently resides in The Bird Streets neighbourhood of Los Angeles in California, USA.

How old was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic? He was only 22 years old at the time. Thanks to his exemplary performance, he has been regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation. The film enabled him to earn international stardom while intensifying his image as a teen idol and romantic lead. He has continued to do great in different movie and TV show roles over the years.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Melissa Satta. She is a talented and well-established Italian TV presenter, dancer and former model. She is known for being the ex-wife of Kevin Prince Boateng, a professional football player.

Melissa participated in competitive sports such as Karate while she was growing up. Her efforts made her a champion, and she earned a gold medal at the Italy Karate Championships. She is a role model and an inspiration to many people.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh